After Abandoning MCU, Disney Changes ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Spinoff

Amid some major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney is changing elements of a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which debuted in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, has since become a cultural phenomenon and a cinematic juggernaut. Spanning multiple phases and comprising over two dozen interconnected films and television series, the MCU has redefined the landscape of modern cinema.

Known for its blend of superhero action, compelling character development, and intricate storytelling, the MCU has introduced audiences to iconic characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and the Hulk. It has also delved into the cosmic realm with the Guardians of the Galaxy and explored the mystical with Doctor Strange. The franchise’s ability to weave a cohesive narrative across different films and genres, culminating in epic crossover events like The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), has garnered it a dedicated global fanbase and box office success.

With new characters and stories continually being introduced, the MCU remains a cultural touchstone in the world of entertainment, promising exciting adventures for years to come. However, it’s become increasingly noticeable in the latest phase of the MCU that Disney has abandoned what has worked in the past.

Though there have been some successes along the way, there have also been some major failures, including box office bombs and Disney+ shows that have fallen flat with audiences. Many fans have called on Disney to return to the “olden days” of the Avengers and the MCU, but it seems that the company is planning to move forward with other storylines and away from characters that it has deemed “overdone.” Of course, one franchise within the MCU that is still receiving acclaim and has lasted nearly a decade is Guardians of the Galaxy.

At its core, the Guardians of the Galaxy consists of a group of misfits brought together by chance and circumstance. The team includes Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt), a charismatic and witty human with a penchant for ’80s pop culture; Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana), a skilled assassin seeking redemption; Drax the Destroyer (played by Dave Bautista), a warrior with a literal understanding of language; Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), a genetically enhanced raccoon with a talent for engineering; and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), a sentient tree-like creature and Rocket’s loyal companion who can only say “I am Groot.”

The franchise began with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and that was followed up with Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017). Finally, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) was released earlier this year. The three movies earned more than $2.48 billion at the box office, and this doesn’t even count their involvement in the Avengers films.

Because of the absolute fanfare surrounding the Guardians, it should come as no surprise that Disney looked to capitalize on their success in other venues, as well, including an all-new ride at EPCOT titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Disney+ originals.

With the release of the second season of I Am Groot, Disney+ made significant retroactive alterations to the opening intro sequence of the first season, impacting all episodes from both seasons. These changes were outlined in a recent report from The Direct and include several things fans may have not noticed.

Firstly, in both cuts of the I Am Groot introduction, Groot embarks on a speedy journey through the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe opening sequence. However, the original rendition features a traditional TV-style fast-forward emblem (two white triangles) positioned in the upper right corner. In contrast, the revamped version embraces Disney+’s unique fast-forwarding visuals, featuring a miniature thumbnail perched above a progress bar at the screen’s lower edge, accompanied by a time indicator. The fast-forwarding action comes to a sudden halt 36 seconds into the intro, allowing the final four seconds of the Marvel logo to grace the screen.

In the initial introduction, the Marvel logo occupies the entire screen, albeit in fast motion and adorned with intermittent static disruptions. Conversely, the updated intro confines the Marvel insignia to a thumbnail, with a comic panel frozen on the main screen until the ultimate Marvel logo makes its appearance. In the revised intro, as the screen remains paused, the audio fades into silence while Groot propels forward. Instead, the audience is treated to Groot’s rendition of the classic score, infused with his iconic “I am Groot” phrases until he decides to resume the playback.

Finally, in both versions of the intro, Groot wields a remarkably small remote control, perfectly tailored for Baby Groot’s tiny hands. While the original intro sequence unfolds in silence during this action, the updated rendition introduces a frustrated Groot Grunt, seemingly expressing his impatience with the intro’s duration or, perhaps, the effort required to skip through it.

The Direct indicates that this isn’t the first time that Disney has altered certain scenes or introductions in an MCU show, as it is customary for the company to play around with different elements.

These alterations not only reflect Disney+’s unique features but also add a touch of humor and charm to the I Am Groot intro, making it a fun and distinctive experience for fans of the show.

