Bradley Cooper Looks Completely Unrecognizable in His New Role

Bradley Cooper might be done with the MCU, though Rocket Raccoon might have a more significant role in future Marvel features. That said, the celebrated actor is again transforming his looks and voice for a role, as he looks completely unrecognizable in his new movie.

Related: Bradley Cooper Ditches James Gunn, Reportedly Not Interested In Iconic DCU Role

Cooper has been on the rise for many years. Though he began to gain notoriety from starring in comedies like Wedding Crashers and The Hangover series, he began to garner Academy recognition for roles in films like Silver Linings Playbook (2013), American Hustle (2014), American Sniper (2015), A Star Is Born (2019), Joker (2020), and Nightmare Alley (2022).

The man has been hitting his stride in the last ten years of his career, and the roles he has garnered prove his skillset and gravitas. Even starring as Rocket Racoon has left people floored, as his performance and story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 was enough to make everyone in theaters shed some tears.

It is a fact that Bradley Cooper seems to be wholly dedicated to his craft, often going through wild transformations to ensure his character portrayal are accurate. That is precisely what he is doing now, as he has transformed himself to look exactly like the famed composer Leonard Bernstein.

Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognizable in ‘Maestro’

Discover the fearless love story between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Maestro — starring Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper — is in select theaters November 22 and on Netflix December 20. pic.twitter.com/fWT2YoRzef — Netflix (@netflix) August 15, 2023

Netflix has dropped its first trailer for the new biopic, Maestro. This new film will focus on arguably the most influential American composer in history, Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein carved out a legendary career that includes composing West Side Story, one of history’s most regularly performed Broadway plays.

He was also the first American-born conductor to lead a major symphony orchestra. Bernstein was the music director for the New York Philharmonic and was instrumental in bringing classical music to television, as he led shows like Young People’s Concerts and New York Philharmonic.

Bradley Cooper will inhabit the life of Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, which follows the life of Bernstein and his deep love for his wife: Felicia Montealegre (Carrie Mulligan). Bernstein has a unique look, and Cooper has completely transformed to look like the celebrated composer. This includes possibly using a prosthetic to mimic Bernstein’s pronounced nose.

We also know that Bradley Cooper can alter his voice, as he did so while playing Rocket. He seems to be doing so in the above trailer for Maestro. Cooper is directing the Netflix-produced film, also being produced by legendary filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Todd Phillips, and Martin Scorsese. Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer wrote the film, featuring Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman.

Cooper’s last directorial effort was A Star Is Born, which was nominated for Best Picture. Though it is a bit premature, Maestro could be the film that finally catapults the actor into the pantheon of Academy Award-winning directors.

Related: Kingsley Ben-Adir Brings Bob Marley Back to Life in Biopic First Look

Maestro will officially premiere on September 2 at the Venice International Film Festival, where it will compete to win the Golden Lion, the highest honor from the prestigious film festival. Shortly after, the film will release in limited theatres on November 22 and Netflix on December 20.

What do you think of Bradley Cooper transforming for this role? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!