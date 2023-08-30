“Woke” ‘Robin Hood’ Remake Gets Royally Roasted

Whether fans love them, hate them, or simply roll their eyes and tolerate them, remakes and reboots have become a huge part of pop culture. A popular practice these days seems to be remaking classic movies by Disney into modernized retellings that step away from the source material, and the results have been mixed at best.

Although Rachel Zegler as Snow White might be the queen of controversy right now, it won’t be long before Robyn Hood steals her crown. This week, it was announced that the famous thief of Sherwood Forest would be getting the modern treatment, and it didn’t take long for audiences to pounce.

New Robin Hood Burns Down Sherwood Forest

Inside the Magic recently covered that Global TV and Slack TV were releasing a reimagined series heavily inspired by Disney’s Robin Hood, although the house of mouse is officially unattached to the project, the connections between this modern reimagining and the animated masterpiece is undeniable.

Of course, given the stigma so heavily attached to Disney’s recent live-action remakes, it took only a short time for viewers to rake this series across the coals before the first episode even drops. While not really a Disney project, the results were anything but a warm reception.

While done in a heavily-joking manner, @thejohnnymann describes the show’s premise in almost perfect detail. While Robin Hood has had several reinterpretations in the past, this one feels like something of a woke stereotype. As the post above points out, it goes the opposite direction of every element in the original story.

@countizzee Another classical character is being destroyed to push identity politics and the woke agenda. Robin Hood will be reimagined as a modern-day hip-hop series. the upcoming project. Set to be an eight-episode action-drama series, Robin Hood will be reimagined as a young Gen Z woman as the titular hero. As Robyn Loxley, the plot centers around the vigilante who is a member of a masked hip-hop band perfectly named The Hood. Black Female Gen Zer Is the New Robin Hood! #robinhood #woketok #fyp #trendingnews #genzlife #disney ♬ original sound – Count Izzee

@countizzee goes on a similar train of thought, but adds a social-political element in his description of the upcoming series. The descriptor for his post reads as follows,

“Another classical character is being destroyed to push identity politics and the woke agenda. Robin Hood will be reimagined as a modern-day hip-hop series. the upcoming project. Set to be an eight-episode action-drama series, Robin Hood will be reimagined as a young Gen Z woman as the titular hero. As Robyn Loxley, the plot centers around the vigilante who is a member of a masked hip-hop band perfectly named The Hood.”

There’s nothing wrong with reimagining a classic character, studios other than Disney have been doing it for years, but is there such a thing as too far. By incorporating too many Gen Z tropes, the show comes off as incredibly dated, which is one of the reasons it’s faced so much backlash.

There are multiple responses to this development, some much more explicit than others. Will Robyn Hood subvert expectations and rise above its controversy? The odds definitely aren’t in its favor.

How do you feel about this new adaptation? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!