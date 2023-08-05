“We Did Everything…” Guests Prove Genie+ is Worthless

If you’ve been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World in the past few years, you’ll undoubtedly know about the controversial and often-hated Genie+. Replacing the former FastPass+ system, the Disney Park add-on has been the bane of many Guests trips, but do they really need it?

While hundreds of Disney Park Guests utilize the system to ensure the availability of Lightning Lane passes and scheduled ride times, it’s simply not necessary for every single trip. One family of Disney fans recently shared how they were able to tackle an entire trip doing everything they wanted without spending a dime on the service.

The Secret to Beating Genie+

r/WaltDisneyWorld is a public Reddit forum where an entire community of Disney fans can unite to share tips, tricks, and trip reports for Guests preparing for a Disney World visit. A recent post from u/AwfulWaffle91 shared how their family had their ideal Disney trip without the aid of the controversial Genie+.

The post reads,

“I’m sure it’s helpful for bigger families or if you are staying for a short time. But my family and I went in May this year. We stayed for 6 days. And honestly we rode everything. All the major rides. We just roped dope in the morning and stood in line during the fireworks. We did everything.”

This is only one of many Guests who share the same experience, as this writer can also attest to not needing Genie+ for a perfect stay at the Parks. However, could there be other factors at work?

u/F1rstxLas7 brings up an excellent point by replying with,

“The tradeoff is time vs money. You absolutely can do everything you’d like without Genie+, but with it comes hours saved that you otherwise spend elsewhere.” To which u/TheInfiniteSix adds, “It’s definitely possible it’s all just a matter of how you’d like to spend your time. Plus you stayed for 6 days, that helps for sure.” It’s true that some Guests might benefit from Genie+, but early birds meet the mouse as far as rope-dropping is concerned. A typical pass starts at $25 per ticket, and a basic Disney World trip is already an expensive endeavor. The question is, are Guests willing to pay extra just to sleep in?

There’s no one right way to do a Disney trip, but that doesn’t mean Guests have to break the bank or pay extra just to get on a ride. Timing is only one of the elements that go into crafting the perfect day at Disney World, and the fun of planning is part of the process for many Disney Park veterans. It all depends on how Guests want to spend their time.

Have you found away around Genie+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!