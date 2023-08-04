Guests Aren’t Waiting for these Disney World Rides

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to some of the most magical experiences in the theme park industry. With such icons as the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and Journey into Imagination with Figment, the Disney Parks are practically notorious for their enchanted rides and attractions.
That all being said, getting a spot on the aforementioned rides isn’t always the easiest task, especially when attractions like Slinky Dog Dash, Rise of the Resistance, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train can have wait times stretching up to two hours long. With such long wait times, many Guests second-guess their Disney trips altogether. Not the case for these attractions.
Reliable Low-Wait Rides at Walt Disney World
r/WaltDisneyWorld is a public Reddit forum where Guests and theme park junkies share their experiences, tips, and tricks while visiting the most magical place on earth. Naturally, ride times are a frequent discussion point, and a committee of second opinions can definitely be beneficial before planning a trip.
A post by u/LtCommanderCarter asked, “What are some good rides or experiences that almost never have a long wait?” While this post was mainly directed at parents of young children who typically can’t handle the long waits or big rides, it brought out some underrated gems in the process.
Walt Disney World is a big place, so it’s helpful that some Guests shared their tips and organized it by Park. Multiple users, like u/BethyW and u/Brain__Resin, commit to a full list of low-wait rides for younger Guests, but many adult fans come out of the woodwork to share their thoughts as well.
There’s a lot of love for the live shows like Mickey’s Philharmagic, Muppet Vision 3D, and the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, but u/nowhereman136 cuts through the fat and offers this tip for Animal Kingdom. The user writes,
“At AK I would also recommend prioritizing Lion King and Nemo, as those are 2 of the best live shows in all of WDW. Plus don’t underestimate the nature walks in Africa and Asia. There is also a plenty of animals to see on Discovery Island and the Oasis (entrance) that people often walk right past and never notice.”
Of course, a primary reason for anyone to visit the Disney Resorts is the number of rides and attractions they offer. Although there’s certainly no shortage of things to do, u/macgart shares a rule of thumb we’ve reported time and time again, the single-rider line.
The user writes,
“The best answer is single rider lines across the parks. If you have rider swap you can do single rider lines for the excess groups and go in shifts through single rider.”
What might come as a surprise to some is how popular The Seas with Nemo and Friends is with Disney fans. This combination dark ride and aquarium has the support of several users on the post. As of writing, 11 users are vouching for the attraction, and this writer can certainly cosign on that notion.
However, u/BethyW drops a nugget of information that escaped our radar by adding,
“It’s the second largest aquarium tank in the US… used to be the largest until Atlanta dethroned it.”
A hard truth about the Disney Parks is that no matter what ride or attractions Guest choose to ride, waiting will inevitably happen. However, there are several iconic attractions that are reportedly easy to walk on. The only question is where to start.
Which of these attractions have you enjoyed the most? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!