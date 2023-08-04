Guests Aren’t Waiting for these Disney World Rides

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to some of the most magical experiences in the theme park industry. With such icons as the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and Journey into Imagination with Figment, the Disney Parks are practically notorious for their enchanted rides and attractions.

That all being said, getting a spot on the aforementioned rides isn’t always the easiest task, especially when attractions like Slinky Dog Dash, Rise of the Resistance, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train can have wait times stretching up to two hours long. With such long wait times, many Guests second-guess their Disney trips altogether. Not the case for these attractions.

Reliable Low-Wait Rides at Walt Disney World

r/WaltDisneyWorld is a public Reddit forum where Guests and theme park junkies share their experiences, tips, and tricks while visiting the most magical place on earth. Naturally, ride times are a frequent discussion point, and a committee of second opinions can definitely be beneficial before planning a trip.

A post by u/LtCommanderCarter asked, “What are some good rides or experiences that almost never have a long wait?” While this post was mainly directed at parents of young children who typically can’t handle the long waits or big rides, it brought out some underrated gems in the process.

Walt Disney World is a big place, so it’s helpful that some Guests shared their tips and organized it by Park. Multiple users, like u/BethyW and u/Brain__Resin, commit to a full list of low-wait rides for younger Guests, but many adult fans come out of the woodwork to share their thoughts as well.

There’s a lot of love for the live shows like Mickey’s Philharmagic, Muppet Vision 3D, and the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, but u/nowhereman136 cuts through the fat and offers this tip for Animal Kingdom. The user writes,