Disney Guest Urinates Inside Beloved Disney World Attraction

Educating yourself through stories on Reddit is an essential step towards becoming more aware and prepared when visiting Walt Disney World Resort. By reading about other Guests’ positive and challenging experiences, you gain valuable insights into potential scenarios within the Park. Learning from the encounters of fellow visitors helps you identify potential risks, recognize early warning signs, and understand how to handle unexpected situations with composure and caution. Moreover, these stories provide practical tips and advice on staying safe, navigating the Park efficiently, and making the most of your Disney experience. By being informed, you can better plan your trip, avoid common pitfalls, and ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit for yourself and those around you. Ultimately, educating yourself through Reddit stories empowers you to be a responsible and conscientious Guest, contributing to a safe and pleasant environment for everyone at Walt Disney World Resort.

So with that being said, maybe the next you hear about someone urinating inside of an attraction, you’re more likely to speak up, as this person and many others did. Here’s what happened.

Man Seen Urinating Inside Spaceship Earth, Immediately Gets Called Out

A Redditor by the username of @wdkrebs posted to the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page to share a moment when they encountered a Disney Adult urinating inside Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. Here’s their story:

On another trip to EPCOT, the park is getting ready to close and several of us are sitting on the ledge outside Gateway Gifts, right next to Spaceship Earth. We were waiting for other friends that had ridden Spaceship Earth before the park closed. While we’re sitting there, this guy runs up right beside us, jumps up onto the ledge, whips it out and starts pissing on the wall. Several people witnessed it and several people ask him what he’s doing and saying there are kids around. You could definitely see body parts and piss running down the wall just a couple feet away from us. He only said, “when you gotta go, you gotta go.” He finished, zipped up and ran towards the front entrance of the park. The whole interaction lasted about 30 seconds.