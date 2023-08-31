Universal Character Rushes Away From Argumentative Guest in Viral Video

A Universal Character Performer demanded respect from a guest in a now-viral TikTok video.

Entertainment Team Members bring guests’ favorite movies to life at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. The Universal Parks offer a range of meet & greets for all ages, from classics like Betty Boop and Popeye to nostalgic characters like The Grinch and Spongebob to modern favorites like the Despicable Me (2010) Minions and Blue the Raptor from Jurassic World (2015).

Universal Characters might not get as much attention as their neighbors at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, but they’re still an essential part of thousands of guests’ vacations!

TikToker @villain_online went viral this week after posting his interaction with Dracula, one of the most iconic Universal Monsters, at Universal Studios Hollywood:

“It’s a little too bright out for you, isn’t it?” The guest asked Dracula as he walked by. “You gotta keep shady, you know?”

“Of course, always,” the Universal Character Performer responded. “I have protective measures in place. Don’t worry about my well-being.”

“I was worried a little bit,” the guest said. “You look a little sparkly in the sun.”

Dracula tensed, apparently offended at the reference to Edward Cullen, a glistening vampire from Twilight (2008).

“Take it back,” Dracula said. “I’m not a sparkly vampire.”

The guest immediately retracted his joke, laughing at the Universal Character Performer’s dedication to his role.

Of course, this Universal Character interaction was all in good fun. No parties were harmed. The guest exemplified an appropriate but creative and fun way to interact with Universal Team Members!

Have you had any unique Universal Character encounters? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.