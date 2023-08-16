Knife Flies off Roller Coaster Mid-Ride, Hits and Injures Child

A child was reportedly struck by a knife in a bizarre accident at a theme park.

Theme park accidents get a lot of bad press, mainly because they’re so rare. Millions of people attend theme parks and amusement parks every year without incident. While the number one priority of every attraction is to entertain Guests, it’s backed up by strict safety regulations to ensure every ride is a seamless experience for all.

Sometimes, however, fate can intervene. Recent high-profile incidents at theme parks include the (now fixed) crack that appeared in a support beam of Fury 325 at Carowinds, which was only resolved after a Guest spotted it while the roller coaster was in operation. A Guest was also tragically killed at Swedish theme park Grona Lund in June when a train of its Jetline roller coaster derailed mid-ride.

Of course, these are the major incidents. We’ve also reported on smaller incidents, such as a piece flying off a roller coaster at Dollywood, where it hit a child in the face.

Now, a similar incident has reportedly occurred at a theme park in Pennsylvania. On August 12, police were dispatched to Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County following reports that a pre-teen girl was injured at the Park.

According to Penn Live, witnesses told police that the girl was standing in the Park – not in line for the roller coaster in question – when a “utility knife” fell off a roller coaster mid-ride and struck her head.