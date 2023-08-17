‘Star Wars’ Producer Promises Not to Abandon Fan-Favrorite Series

After the shocking closure of one of Lucasfilm’s animation studios, fans were worried about how Star Wars will change its release schedule, but one producer reassured fans.

15 years ago, fans enjoyed Star Wars: The Clone Wars for the first time. After seeing Ahsoka and more about how the Jedi had to stop the Separatist army, it was clear that George Lucas and Dave Filoni had more stories to tell. Several years later, the series amassed a huge fanbase, and then everything halted to a standstill once Disney took over.

Season 6 and 7 shifted plans, and while the series ended with a proper conclusion years later, several unfinished stories remain unreleased. Filoni went forward with Disney to create Star Wars Rebels, a series that made more fans fall in love with Star Wars animation. Lucasfilm did go ahead and create two more animated projects that are still unfinished.

The Bad Batch has one more season left, and Tales of the Jedi promised another season, and while fans are excited about these projects, it’s unclear what will happen to Lucasfilm animation going forward. Joel Aron, the director of cinematography, explained to fans online (in a X/tweet that is now deleted) that Bad Batch Season 3 will happen and that Lucasfilm animation is “ferociously working on these projects:

"Just to be clear, we're not affected by this closure. LAL is not in Singapore 🙂 we've always been at either the ranch or where we are now in SF (or working from home!). We are still ferociously busy working with Cgcg to bring you all s3 of 'The Bad Batch' and 'Tales of the Jedi.'"

While it’s nice to know that Lucasfilm will finish these projects, it’s hard to know how the animation will continue after this. Losing a major studio that originally was designed to help produce The Clone Wars doesn’t make fans feel like Lucasfilm will have enough resources to commit to making big animated series in the future, but it’s too early to tell.

Thankfully, Clone Force 99 and other Jedi will have their stories told, but who knows what will happen with Star Wars animation afterward.

