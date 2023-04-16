Ten Reasons Why ‘Star Wars’ Will Create A ‘Clone Wars’ Live-Action Series

Star Wars has gone into many different time periods with different projects, but fans always cling to the idea that Disney is waiting for the right time to do something related to the Clone Wars in live-action very soon.

1. The Mandalorian Did It First

The Mandalorian answered one question that most fans wanted answered before seeing a Clone Wars series in live-action. Can Disney make droids look great in live-action? Sure, the Prequel Trilogy used CGI to make droids and while they worked, some fans weren’t please with the quality which is why it’s great to see B2 Super Battle Droids with B1s running around in an episode of The Mandalorian.

In a series with a limited budget, the show is able to include two of the most common CGI enemies for the clones. In flashbacks with Grogu, fans see Phase 2 501st clone troopers storm the Jedi Temple, making it very easy to believe that clones and droid could be spotted with a Jedi in live-action since Disney has proven it can be done.

2. Star Wars is Exploring Every Era

In the last year, Star Wars has touched several eras and will continue to tell stories in different parts of the Star Wars timeline. This is great because the franchise can move around and tell stories that make sense without wasting time being stuck in one chronological narrative like the MCU.

As of right now, two eras need to be explored in the following years. The Old Republic and Clone Wars. While fans are dying to see a story centered around Revan, the clone wars hasn’t gotten much love outside of the titular series Star Wars: The Clone Wars releasing its final season a few years back.

While the franchise has continued past the Clone Wars with series like Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Andor, these projects focus on the Empire. In contrast, a true Clone Wars project is still centered around the Republic and Separatist Alliance.

In three years, the Clone Wars raged, and only a sliver of those stories was told in Filoni’s animated series leaving room for several other projects to take over and explore different parts of the war that haven’t been shared in much detail. Even in Star Wars Legends, fans know about some crazy battles in the Clone Wars that helped set up major teases to the Empire and what was to come way before Palpatine gave the order to kill the Jedi.

3. Clone Commandos Need More Screentime

One of the coolest clone troopers who barely have any screentime. After appearing first in Republic Commando, Clone Commandos are elite clone troopers that can do a lot with a variety of skills and combat expertise. The problem is that Star Wars rarely brings one into the main story, but The Bad Batch has included more of them after the Clone Wars into a single episode.

This just means that if any story were to be told, a Clone Commando story would be perfect. It could be gritty and similar to Andor, but set during the Clone Wars as the commandos have to infiltrate a Separatist base without any backup and somehow leave the planet. Commandos deserve the extra screen time and can offer some cool scenes if done right. They definitely will bring the action if given a chance.

4. Several Untold Stories With the Jedi

One of the coolest parts about the Clone Wars era is that there are so many Jedi. Some stay on Coruscant. Some fight in the battles across the galaxy. Others travel on diplomatic missions or train the next generation. For a live-action series, it would be great to see different perspectives of the Jedi during the war as each perspective could offer a completely different idea of what the Clone Wars means for the Jedi and the Republic in general.

While the Clone Wars mostly revolves around Jedi seen in the Prequel Trilogy, there are several other Jedi who could show up from Legends or from a Star Wars series.

5. Everyone Loves Another Clone-Centric Story

The Four Episode Arc on Umbara is one of the best Star Wars moments. After getting a gritty battle, clones are forced to follow a Jedi who doesn’t see them as humans. Instead, they end up in a battle for integrity as the table is flipped. Instead of the clones being the villain, the Jedi is the problem which hints at how later on, Clones will be doing the same thing they did to Pong Krell, but only because they were forced to by their inhibitor chip.

6. Live-Action Obi-Wan and Anakin?

While the Prequel Trilogy got to show off Anakin and Obi-Wan as master and apprentice at the start and end of the clone wars, it would be great to have a young Ahsoka join the duo for a live-action adventure. Ever since Filoni’s animated series, it’s what fans have wanted. C’mon, Disney! Let’s make this happen while we still can!

7. Unused Clone Wars Arcs

The Clone Wars ended far too quickly and one way to salvage this is by making some of those arcs into a live-action episode for fans. Some of them were converted into comics or books, but a live-action version would be amazing for fans. For instance, Darth Maul Son Of Dathomir or Dark Disciple are two stories centered around big stories that would’ve been told in The Clone Wars if Disney didn’t buy Lucasfilm.

This would be Disney’s chance to win back the trust of Clone Wars fans who are still upset about losing these stories and a live-action version would be far better than an animated one.

8. It’s Now or Never

It’s only a matter of time before Star Wars can’t use certain actors anymore. If they want to bring Anakin and Obi-Wan back for a Clone Wars story, fans would be happy, but the actors only have a small amount of time before they won’t be able to play the role because they will be too old.

Temuera Morrison and Dee Bradley both voice the clones and in a few years, they might get too old to be able to do that anymore for live-action, leaving the window of opportunity relatively small. It would be amazing to get some live-action clone wars content with well-known characters, but Disney will have to act soon or lose that opportunity forever.

9. Grogu

Grogu was alive at the Jedi Temple, so it would make sense that if Disney took fans back to the Prequel Trilogy, we would have to see the younglings. Thankfully, he will probably be cuter due to his young age and look even more like a baby since it would be over 20 years prior. If there’s a chance that fans could see Yoda talking with Grogu, fans will hand over money in an instant because that’s a meeting any fan would love to see.

10. More Force Powers

One of the best things about the Clone Wars was that the Jedi always tend to introduce new powers from the force as some Jedi have abilities others can’t use. This was cool and amazing to see and would allow for each Jedi to have more diversity if they showed a power that other Jedi normally couldn’t master.

It’s clear that Star Wars has a lot of great stories to tell, but some of the best ones are during the Clone Wars. In just three years, the whole galaxy was changed. The Galactic Empire was forged, the Jedi were gone, and Palpatine won with his master plan. Anakin Skywalker died so Darth Vader could be forged by fire on Mustafar. A new hope is born, but it will take 19 years before the Empire faces its first real threat. Luke Skywalker.

Do you think Star Wars needs to tell more Clone Wars stories? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!