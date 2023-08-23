New Johnny Depp Documentary Breaks Viewership Record

It is no secret that the world has been transfixed with Johnny Depp over the past few years. His torrid relationship with Amber Heard, his life as a musician, and subsequent medical issues from performing have all made headlines. Depp is certainly a draw, and so is his new documentary, which is now breaking viewership records.

One of the most significant aspects of Johnny Depp’s life to which everyone got front-row seats was his relationship with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Both actors engaged in a heavily publicized and broadcasted trial that captivated the world’s attention. There were many cases of fans flying out to Virginia to support Depp.

Though the trial concluded on June 2022, its impact has still been quite expansive. Both Depp and Heard have moved on in different ways. Initially, Depp won the trial, which would have awarded him $10.35 million in damages from the defamation he received. Heard also won one count of defamation, awarding her $2 million.

The defamation trial and settlement result was given this June, as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settled out of court for $1 million. That money would then be dived up and sent to five charities of Depp’s choosing.

These details are now looked at more deeply in a new documentary on Netflix, aptly titled Depp v. Heard, which is now breaking viewership records.

Johnny Depp Trial Documentary Gets Huge Numbers

A television analytics company known as SambaTV compiled the data regarding the viewership numbers for Depp V. Heard, which is quite astounding. The Johnny Depp documentary arrived on Netflix on August 16 and was watched by a reported 1.1 million households in its first five days on the streamer.

To put this in perspective, the other popular shows on Netflix have mostly dropped below these numbers. The Matthew Broderick-led Painkiller series landed 1 million household views in its first five days. Quarterback landed 1.1 million views, tying with Depp v. Heard, and Harry & Meghan pulled in 915k views.

Oddly enough, the most anticipated of the bunch is The Witcher Season 3 Part 2, but it only managed a paltry 597k viewers in its first five days. Those numbers are not paltry overall but paltry compared to the other listed shows.

This data proves everyone is willing to relive and dive deeper into Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard’s torrid relationship and subsequent trial. The numbers for Depp v. Heard are only for the first five days, and as of yesterday, the docuseries was sitting in the #1 spot on Netflix.

Interestingly, when the trial had concluded, it was reported that Amber Heard landed a book deal. This book would see the actress write a tell-all story about her relationship with Depp.

We are unsure if that will still happen; if it does, she might find herself right back in court. Johnny Depp sued the woman for defamation and won, meaning it could likely happen again. Heard could easily write this book and attempt to paint Depp as a monster, leading him to take legal recourse.

At the very least, fans can take a closer look at the trial that seemed to go on forever. Despite Johnny Depp all but winning his day in court, the fallout of the ordeal has been immense and is now the subject of a highly popular documentary.

We also wonder if the sheer popularity of the documentary could lead to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp seeking more court appearances for the way they are portrayed in the documentary. Then again, they both might be tired of appearing before a judge, so they might also let this one go.

