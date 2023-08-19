Controversial Johnny Depp Documentary Didn’t Want to Interview Him

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the biggest events in world news last year, pitting the formerly beloved Pirates of the Caribbean star against his Aquaman star former spouse. Now, a new documentary has been released about the trial, and it turns out the filmmaker had no interest in interviewing the actual people involved.

Depp v. Heard, the documentary, is being released by Netflix, and according to an interview in Variety, filmmaker Emma Cooper had no intention of actually talking to either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard. While that might be a somewhat counter-intuitive approach to following one of the most contentious celebrity trials of the century, it turns out that Cooper did have her reasons.

Related: Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow Status Confirmed

According to the filmmaker, Cooper reached out to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard but not to get their thoughts on arguably one of the major events of their lives. Cooper says, “If the lawyers had really wanted to speak, then of course, I would have interviewed them. But I wouldn’t have done one without the other, by the way, because everything has to be balanced.”

Instead of getting either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard’s take on the controversial defamation case, the director says Depp v. Heard is about the public reaction to the trial and that the intention was “to try and make it about the conversation around the trial. I wanted to get away from any he-said-she-said from within the trial, and I just really wanted to talk about us and the way we communicate, and the way that we look at events that don’t really have anything to do with us.”

The actual defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was triggered by a Washington Post op-ed by the Aquaman actress, which alleged domestic violence by an unnamed partner that was widely assumed to be Depp. The two estranged spouses ended up mutually seeing each other in a highly publicized case that polarized fans of both.

Ultimately, the case ended overwhelmingly in Johnny Depp’s favored and was eventually settled for a reported $1 million.

Related: Johnny Depp Revives ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Gives Long-Awaited Response!

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seem to be attempting to move forward with their lives and careers, with Depp heavily rumored to be interested in rejoining Disney’s constantly stalling attempts to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It seems entirely possible the pair wouldn’t have wanted to talk to Cooper for her documentary anyway.

Are you going to see the Depp v. Heard documentary? Let us know in the comments below!