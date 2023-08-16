Johnny Depp’s Movie Career Could Be Over Amid New Developments

Actor and entertainer Johnny Depp has had quite the illustrious career, but it seems he could give up one portion.

Johnny Depp’s breakthrough role came in the late 1980s when he starred as the titular character in Edward Scissorhands (1990), directed by Tim Burton. This collaboration marked the beginning of a long and successful partnership between Depp and Burton, resulting in numerous iconic films.

Of course, one of Depp’s most iconic roles is that of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His portrayal of the witty and unpredictable pirate captain garnered widespread acclaim and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), the first installment of the series. Depp reprised this role in subsequent sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

Throughout his career, Depp has displayed his acting range by taking on diverse roles. He starred as the enigmatic Scottish writer in Finding Neverland (2004), earning him another Academy Award nomination. His performance as the notorious gangster John Dillinger in Public Enemies (2009) showcased his ability to inhabit real-life characters with depth and charisma.

His collaboration with director Tim Burton continued with films like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), a musical horror film in which Depp’s portrayal of the vengeful barber earned him a Golden Globe Award. His eccentric role as the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland (2010) once again demonstrated his affinity for unconventional characters.

In addition to his collaborations with Tim Burton, Depp has taken on various roles in other notable films. He played the mysterious and enigmatic character of Raoul Duke in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), based on Hunter S. Thompson’s novel. Depp also starred as the charismatic bank robber in The Public Enemy (2009) and portrayed the infamous Boston mobster in Black Mass (2015).

However, Depp’s career has not been without controversies. His legal battles and personal issues have occasionally overshadowed his cinematic achievements. Despite these challenges, he continues to be a respected and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

While fans have spent time wondering when Depp might return to Hollywood, particularly to Disney to play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow again, it seems that he has another gig that could work for him just as well.

Rock legend Alice Cooper recently revealed in an interview that Johnny Depp was the leading star in their band Hollywood Vampires.

“You have no idea. You have no idea. It’s so funny because Joe [Perry] is on the left side of the stage, I’m in the middle, Johnny is on the right,” Cooper said. “Every woman is looking on the right side of the stage. Every once in a while, I slide over there just to get a little bit of that and then go back to my spot.”

In addition, Cooper offered more to those who have been critical of Johnny Depp as a musician over the years. He shared that Depp is a legitimate guitarist and that when he’s with the band, he’s no longer a movie star.

“Johnny’s great. When he’s with us, he’s not a movie star – he’s a guitar player. And he’s a great guitar player. You don’t go out with Jeff Beck unless you can play guitar, and he really is a player,” Cooper said.

Though many have expressed backlash about Depp forming the band with Cooper and Joe Perry in the past, there is a growing sentiment he’d be just fine if he left his acting career behind entirely to pursue music, especially from those closest to him. The hope, of course, is that Depp will return to Hollywood one day and that we’ll see him play more iconic roles in the future– including Captain Jack Sparrow– but if he didn’t, it seems he’s got enough of a following and enough talent from a music perspective that he’d be just fine.

