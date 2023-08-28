New Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Team Wipes the Floor With 2016 Reboot

Last week was Disney’s World Princess Week, a celebratory event that is described as the “beloved storytelling of Disney Princesses.”

There are many Disney Princesses to choose from these days: Belle from Beauty and the Beast (1991), Rapunzel from Tangled (2010), Jasmine from Aladdin (1992), Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1989), Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009), Merida from Brave (2012), and Anna and Elsa from Frozen (2013), to name just a few.

Celebrations may have taken place at Disney Parks, however, even out here in the real world, many fans took to the Internet to commemorate this special occasion and call out some of their favorite Disney Princesses. And one fan in particular decided to “cross the streams” between Disney and a totally unrelated franchise.

Per Ghostbusters News, Ghostbusters fan Andrew Wells produced a stunning picture of several Disney Princesses in Ghostbusters uniforms, with Gozer’s Temple as the backdrop. Check out the image below, which was shared by Ghostbusters News’ Twitter/X account:

Disney Princesses become Ghostbusters in adorably epic mashup

Disney Princesses become Ghostbusters in adorably epic mashup – https://t.co/SmcWF4hefi pic.twitter.com/QIMNtZaXFd — Ghostbusters News (@GBNewsdotcom) August 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a female Ghostbusters team — Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016) featured four female Ghostbusters, Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy), Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig), Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), and Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones).

While that film was a critical and financial failure, the four female Ghostbusters could appear in the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), especially with multiverses continuing to be a popular trend in cinema (there’s definitely a bigger chance of this happening than the 2016 reboot ever getting its own sequel).

Back to the multiverse in question, which combines the world of Disney with that of Ghostbusters, this female Ghostbusters team isn’t limited to four, as there are 15 Disney Princesses sporting flight suits and proton packs.

Starting from left to right, they are as follows: Snow White, Merida, Moana, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Anna, Elsa, Ariel, Tiana, Pocahontas, Mulan, Cinderella, Mirabel, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty/Aurora.

Wells credits several digital sources that were combined to create this awesome ensemble, from the original Ghostbusters (1984) to the upcoming life simulation adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley (2023).

Meanwhile, your favorite Disney Princesses have officially teamed up in a brand-new feature on Disney+.

Earlier this year, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) revealed the following synopsis for the film:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters 4 stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters 4 will be released in theaters on March 20, 2024. Meanwhile, a brand-new virtual reality video game titled Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) will be released later this year, and there are two Ghostbusters animated features heading to Netflix.

