Multiple Attractions Predicted to Close at Walt Disney World

Disney World is going through a season of massive changes, both for good and for bad. While the company is still keeping with Walt’s vision of “keep moving forward,” Guests aren’t so ready to let the Parks progress.
Previous reports have seen Guests absolutely go to pieces over attractions like Splash Mountain and DinoLand U.S.A., but there are still many of those that are pushing for Disney to do away with some of their older rides and regular theme park fixtures. In fact, many are already making predictions as to which rides, attractions, and experiences might soon get the ax.
The Disney World Dead Pool
A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked the question, “What do you think will be the next WDW Attraction to close?” Predictably, it took only a short time for the comments to flood with suggestions. While many were quick to object to the closing of DinoLand, others suggested several different and dated Disney attractions.
u/SeekerVash makes a harsh but realistic suggestion when they write,
“It’ll be Indiana Jones and Muppets. They’ll shut them both down in favor of a major Star Wars expansion.”
While it’s highly unlikely that Disney would do anything to disregard Jim Henson’s legacy, the recent failure of Dial of Destiny might call the stunt show’s future into question.
If there’s one ride many Disney fans are sick of, it has to be the Tomorrowland Speedway. Inside the Magic has addressed Guests’ feelings on the ride before, but the fanbase continues to call for its removal or remodeling.
u/TheJenniStarr writes,
“Maybe not the very next thing to go but I’m still waiting for the announcement of a reimagining of the Tomorrowland Speedway to convert everything to electric, in partnership with GM or something.”
But u/nowhereman136 drives the point further by going after an entire section of the Magic Kigndom. The user writes,
“I’d change all of Tomorrowland to Cyberland. This would keep the sci-fi theme but make it more timeless than what 1980 thought 2015 would be. Lightyear and Tron stay the same because they are basically video game rides. Carousel of Progress and People Mover don’t really need to change much either. Space Mountain because Cyberspace Mountain and gets move of a computer theme overlay. Autopia because a Sugar Rush ride from Wreck it Ralph with candy theming and electric cars.”
Additionally, there’s also a subthread calling for a reboot of the beloved Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Some call for a simple repair job, but others are looking for a completely new experience, referring to it as a “shambling corpse.”
u/asha1985 suggests,
“I’m hoping Gen X and Millenial nostalgia is too strong a profit incentive for that to happen again.”
And u/JediTrainer42 goes right for the throat by adding,
It’s amazing that they embrace Figment as the mascot of Epcot but drag their feet when it comes to giving him a proper ride.
While these are all simply fan suggestions from a very vocal community, that’s not to say that there aren’t some good ideas amongst the common Disney Park Guests. If Disney truly wants to go back to giving the people what they want, it might be beneficial to pay attention to its audience.
What attractions would you replace or redo?