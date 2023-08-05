Multiple Attractions Predicted to Close at Walt Disney World

Disney World is going through a season of massive changes, both for good and for bad. While the company is still keeping with Walt’s vision of “keep moving forward,” Guests aren’t so ready to let the Parks progress.

Previous reports have seen Guests absolutely go to pieces over attractions like Splash Mountain and DinoLand U.S.A., but there are still many of those that are pushing for Disney to do away with some of their older rides and regular theme park fixtures. In fact, many are already making predictions as to which rides, attractions, and experiences might soon get the ax.

The Disney World Dead Pool

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked the question, “What do you think will be the next WDW Attraction to close?” Predictably, it took only a short time for the comments to flood with suggestions. While many were quick to object to the closing of DinoLand, others suggested several different and dated Disney attractions.

u/SeekerVash makes a harsh but realistic suggestion when they write,

“It’ll be Indiana Jones and Muppets. They’ll shut them both down in favor of a major Star Wars expansion.”

While it’s highly unlikely that Disney would do anything to disregard Jim Henson’s legacy, the recent failure of Dial of Destiny might call the stunt show’s future into question.

If there’s one ride many Disney fans are sick of, it has to be the Tomorrowland Speedway. Inside the Magic has addressed Guests’ feelings on the ride before, but the fanbase continues to call for its removal or remodeling.

u/TheJenniStarr writes,