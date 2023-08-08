Disney World Park Mysteriously Closing 4 Hours Early

One Walt Disney World theme park will be closing early soon.

The Walt Disney World Resort features four incredible theme parks, but Guests wanting to experience the more thrilling rides and attractions at “The Most Magical Place on Erth” should head on over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Here, Guests can experience The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and of course, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. All of these E-Ticket attractions make Disney’s Hollywood Studios one of the most crowded Parks in the entire Resort, competing only with the Magic Kingdom, of course. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom are all great theme parks, but Disney’s Hollywood Studios features the most action by far.

Unfortunately, this theme park will be closing early in October for a mysterious reason.

Due to a special event, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closing at 5:00 p.m. on October 17. Disney’s Hollywood Studios usually closes at 9:00 p.m. Magic Kingdom will also be closing early on this date due to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The reason for this closure is unknown at this time, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for future updates!

As we said earlier, Disney’s Hollywood Studios features a wide array of incredible rides, attractions, and live entertainment, ranging from properties and franchises like Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and Frozen.

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can experience Disney’s most ambitious ride ever, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This trackless ride is a combination of multiple decades of Walt Disney Imagineering creativity, combining the best elements of several rides into one unforgettable and immersive experience.

