Disney Blocks Former Annual Passholders From Park Area

One Disney Resort is now blocking Guests from certain areas of its Park after changing its Annual Pass system.

While there are a lot of different ticket options for Guests to choose from, the most infamous way to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts has to be with an Annual Pass. No matter where Guests visit, they can find some sort of variation on Disney’s Annual Pass, from Disneyland and Walt Disney World to Shanghai Disney and Disnyeland Paris.

Speaking of Disneyland Paris, earlier this year, the European Resort completely overhauled how its Annual Pass system works, creating a lot of headaches for Guests.

Nearly everything was changed, with multiple benefits being stripped from the new pass. The Resort received a lot of backlash over this decision but has stayed strong and continued with this transition.

Now, the Resort has made another drastic change, blocking Guess from certain parts of the Parks.

As revealed by DLPReport, the Annual Pass offices are now closed off to Guests, with barricades preventing Guests from entering the once-open area of the theme park. This area will soon be used for other things, like pop-up shops in the future.

Among the benefits that were removed from the new Annual Passes are stroller and wheelchair rentals or free locker storage at the Parks. Annual Passholders also don’t get discounts on hotels or day tickets any longer.

There’s no longer a dedicated entry to Annual Passholders, as there used to be before this change. There are no more reserved areas as well as infinity parking.

Over the years, we’ve seen quite a few changes to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Annual Passes, but the change that happened at the Disnyeland Paris Resort is unprecedented.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? Are you a Disney Park Annual Passholder?