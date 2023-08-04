Disney Experiencing Drinking Water Shortage, Report Claims

Going to Walt Disney World is a lot of things. It is magical to drive under the welcome gates and see the “Most Magical Place on Earth” it’s expensive to purchase tickets to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — as well as pay for a Disney Resort, it’s expansive meaning you will never run out of things to do, it’s a shopping trap with a surplus of merchandise available at every twist, and since it is located in Florida, it is hot.

Visiting Disney World can turn from a fantastic experience where you get to enjoy a Mickey pretzel on the hub grass at Magic Kingdom while looking at Cinderella Castle to a scary one, where you are fighting off a heat stroke, dripping in sweat, and dealing with huge crowds.

Recently, we discussed how heatstroke had become a predominant health concern at Walt Disney World. Redditor u/slaminsalmon74 — a firefighter paramedic in the tourist areas around Disney — recently posted on the Walt Disney World Resort Subreddit, r/WaltDisneyWorld, to remind Disney fans of all ages to stay hydrated during their visit to the Parks, as many Guests “underestimate how humid and hot it is” in Florida “until it’s too late,” putting themselves at risk of suffering heatstroke or other heat-related injuries and illnesses. The Redditor emphasized that parents should make sure their children consume enough water throughout the day, as the firefighter paramedic commented, “Every shift for the past few weeks, we’re getting calls for tourists experiencing heat-related injuries, and more often than not, they’re minors.”

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they can buy Dasani and Smart Water at many locations in the Park. That being said, the price of water jumps to over $5 sometimes, which can be very costly for a family looking to stay hydrated all day. There are many other locations to get free water, but some Guests are now reporting that it is nearly impossible to get that free water and that even when water is found, it is too hot to consume.

Disney-goer KytasV searched the internet to find the “secret” to getting free water at Disney World. They said, “I keep hearing there are free cups of water, but I stopped at three different food stands in EPCOT, and none had any. More than happy to sell you bottled water, though. And when I finally found a water fountain, it barely trickled out and was scalding. So what’s the secret?! How do people stay hydrated out here?” Finding free water may seem like a challenge for Guests who do not visit the parks too often. There are water fountains in all the parks, but they can be a hygiene concern for some and often do not have cold water.

Disney fans joined the conversation, offering alternate options to getting free water. The best option said, “Any quick service restaurant will get you a cup.” If you ever pass by a Quick Service indoor and outdoor location, you can ask for a free cup of water! Many locations, such as Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, will even have cups already prepped with water and ice to pass out to Guests quickly. If you are ever passing a location that sells fountain beverages, you can ask them for as many cups of water as you like! A good tip is to bring an insulated water bottle; this can help you stock up on ice-cold water all day long.

The water may be free, but not all Guests enjoy the flavor; one commenter said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had water in the WDW area that wasn’t bottled that didn’t smell foul. Even the water from the soda fountains at the quick service locations reek of sulfur. Flavor packets to cover that up are a must.” Another fan joined in, saying, “My kids say that the water tastes like the Pirate’s water smells.” It should be noted that the water that Disney World serves to Guests is safe; however, it may sometimes have a unique taste.

On sweltering days, you may also see Cast Members handing out water on trays in front of Table Service dining locations such as Crystal Palace.

The most important thing to remember while at Disney is to stay as hydrated as possible, so taking a map with you or looking at the Quick Service dining options around you on your My Disney Experience app can be crucial to avoiding heatstroke and dehydration on hot days, especially if buying a water bottle every hour is not an expense you want to add onto your vacation.

Have you ever found it tough to stay hydrated at Walt Disney World Resort?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can start exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff) or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with the World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.