Disney Stock Price Hits 52-Week Low, Nears Lowest Point Since 2014

Amid multiple controversies and political battles, Disney stock prices are continuing to drop to record lows.

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to controversy. However, the last few years have proven to be incredibly tumultuous for the mega-corporation, with unprecedented incidents and situations unfolding around the long-standing company. Of course, the biggest hurdle Disney faced in recent years came with the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.

This virus forced multiple Disney Resorts to shut down, including Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When the parks finally did reopen, Guests noticed a vast array of experiences had been cut. The decision to cut live entertainment and other attractions in the parks did not go down well with Guests, and considering that Disney park tickets kept increasing, a firestorm of controversy and backlash was inevitable.

In late 2022, The Walt Disney Company fired CEO Bob Chepak and replaced him with longtime Disney veteran Bob Iger, who stepped back into the role of CEO just a few years after handing over the reins to Chapek. Chapek, of course, is responsible for some of the most controversial changes to the Disney parks. Chapek introduced Disney Guests to Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, as well as smaller portion sizes of food and snacks. These changes and shifts were felt on Wall Street, with Walt Disney Company stock hitting record lows.

While Disney was able to reach bumps from time to time, this downward trend is continuing.

The stock price for The Walt Disney Company has shrunk another 3%, hitting a new 52-week low of %83.02. This will be the lowest closing point since October 17, 2014, for Disney.

This is a lower price than The Walt Disney Company ever saw during the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

By far, the biggest hit to The Walt Disney Company came earlier in 2023 when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped Walt Disney World of its self-governing status. For decades, Disney World essentially operated as its own form of government, thanks to the Reedy Creek Improvement District. However, After former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, Gov. DeSantis made it a personal goal of his to remove any privileges Disney had been benefiting from in his home state.

While we’re no financial experts, we can assume that the past few years were a partial factor in The Walt Disney Company’s floundering on Wall Street. However, the future looks bright, with many exciting things on the horizon, especially within Disney’s theme park division.

The biggest project currently being worked on is EPCOT, which has been undergoing a complete overhaul for years. The park will soon feature a brand-new attraction theme dot Disney’s Moana franchise. In 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT, making it the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have all received some great expansions in recent years as well, bringing in millions of Guests each year. Things are similar at the Disneyland Resort, with new rides and attractions on the horizon.

What do you think about The Walt Disney Company? Do you visit the Disney parks?