Report: Disney Abandoning ‘Avengers,’ Replacing Entire Cast

The Walt Disney Company is preparing for some massive changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), established in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, has become one of the most successful and expansive film franchises in history. Spanning multiple phases and encompassing a plethora of interconnected movies and TV shows, the MCU has redefined the way superhero stories are told on the big screen.

The saga began with the introduction of Iron Man, which brought to life the charismatic Tony Stark, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., and his transformation from an arms dealer to the armored Avenger known as Iron Man. This was followed by a series of origin stories and ensemble films that laid the foundation for what would become a cultural phenomenon.

One of the most significant milestones in the MCU’s journey was The Avengers (2012), a groundbreaking film that brought together a group of superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, to form the Avengers and save Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. This film marked a new era in cinematic storytelling, showcasing the potential of a shared universe and paving the way for more interconnected narratives.

The MCU’s diversity of characters and settings expanded with Guardians of the Galaxy, which ventured into the cosmic realm and introduced a unique group of intergalactic misfits who united to protect a powerful orb. This cosmic approach continued with Thor: Ragnarok, which combined cosmic elements with humor and personal growth for the God of Thunder, as well as many others.

However, multiple reports indicate that Disney may be looking to change its approach moving forward, including its focus on the Avengers as a superhero team.

According to a report by Gizmodo, Tom Brevoort, Vice President and Executive Editor at Marvel Publishing, has revealed that the company’s focus is slated to transition toward the X-Men. This strategic move comes at the cost of Brevoort’s 25-year stewardship over the Avengers brand.

Taking to Facebook, Brevoort shared, “The big story is that, after a quarter of a century editing Avengers and its associated titles, I am going to be moving away from those characters and titles and instead stepping into the world of mutants.”

This announcement from an executive has made many believe that Disney could go in the direction of abandoning the Avengers films and, instead, focusing on its X-Men saga, which was already in production. There have already been reports that Disney is considering rebooting the Avengers altogether and replacing its cast rather than attempting to move through its phases as it had originally planned. Though, it should be noted that these are just rumors and speculation for the time being.

Brevoort elaborated, “What I do will grow directly out of what they’re doing, provided they leave me anything to work with… When we’re closer to the switchover happening, and there’s something worth reporting on, you’ll hear more from us.” Notably, Brevoort boasts a remarkable career trajectory within Marvel, initially beginning as a college art major interning at the publisher’s New York office in 1989.

Disney had already said goodbye to many Avengers originals, including Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. In addition, it was reported just this week that Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron are off the Avengers movies, leaving only Destin Daniel Cretton as the only confirmed creative. In addition, Jonathan Majors– who is in the midst of much controversy— is the only actor confirmed for the next round of Avengers projects.

Could it be that Disney will elect to move on from the Avengers as a whole and, instead, focus on new storytelling surrounding the X-Men? It’s certainly not out of the possibility, especially after the backlash that Marvel Studios has received as of late.

Disney has already had to purge content related to the MCU, and it seems that the company is treading lightly as it moves forward.

