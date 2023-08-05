‘Captain Marvel 2’ Star Hypes up “Diverse” Main Trio, “Smart” but “Troubled” Women

Brie Larson’s high-flying superhero Captain Marvel (AKA Carol Danvers) is gearing up for her return to the MCU with The Marvels (2023), and this time, she’ll be joined by friends both new and old. One of the stars of the upcoming sequel recently shared her excitement for the film and teased a complex, intelligent group of leading characters from diverse backgrounds while also hinting that the whole “saving the universe” thing might be taking a heavy toll on them when they’re not facing off against a dangerous new threat.

Captain Marvel is just weeks away from her long-awaited return to the big screen, coming four years after her MCU debut in Captain Marvel (2019). Although the origin story flick wasn’t a hit with all audiences across the board, it did establish Larson’s Carol Danvers as one of, if not the most powerful heroes, laying the groundwork for her later appearances in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and the post-credits of the Disney+ Ms. Marvel miniseries.

Taking place in the aftermath of Thanos’ Snap, The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, will see Carol Danvers attempting to get to the bottom of a strange mystery after her light-based powers become inexplicably intertwined with those of WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel‘s Iman Vellani. Along the way, they’ll have to confront dangerous Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) and traverse various planets for an adventure of truly cosmic proportions.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

Based on what we know so far, Carol, Kamala, and Monica will have to set aside their differences and learn how to work as a team, which might be easier said than done. Although Ms. Marvel breakout star Iman Vellani is a relatively new face in the MCU, Larson’s and Parris’ characters actually have a long history that dates back to the 1990s, as explored during the events of Captain Marvel.

You see, Carol, a former US Air Force pilot, was the best friend of Monica’s mother, Lieutenant Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). After Carol essentially abandoned Earth and, subsequently, Monica, in the aftermath of Maria’s death, their relationship became strained, which has put a wedge between the two that will surely be explored in The Marvels. With Carol being Monica’s pseudo-aunt, her absence in Monica’s life means the two have some lingering feelings to work out.

Relationships will indeed be tested in the upcoming MCU Phase Five installation, but that’s not the only problem Carol, Monica, and Kamala will have to face. On top of having to save themselves and the galaxy from Dar-Benn’s nefarious plot, the movie will also detail the central trio’s “real flaws and real arcs,” with Teyonah Parris describing them as “smart” but “troubled” women looking for answers.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly. Parris shared new insights about her The Marvels character and gave fans a look into each of the main trio’s mindsets at this point in the MCU. She explained that the three leading women are “smart, fun,” and “intelligent,” but also “troubled,” while also praising the MCU’s efforts to include more female heroes of “very diverse backgrounds” in their works:

I’m excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they’re all baddies in their own way. It’s going to be really exciting just to see these smart, fun, intelligent, and troubled women find their way.

The tense relationship between Carol and Monica will undoubtedly factor into The Marvels, which could be exactly what Parris is describing when mentioning these “troubled” characters. However, the latest trailer also implied that their struggles could be much more personal, with Carol being lonely and all but isolated in space post-Endgame, and Kamala and Monica still coming to terms with their newly-acquired abilities.

As for Vellani, she shared further detail about the scope and realism of the film’s characters, referring to the trio’s “real flaws and real arcs” that audiences will be able to relate to on a much more grounded level:

We’re really lucky because we have such a plethora of female characters with real flaws and real arcs. Time and time again, it’s proven that not only do these stories have such a robust fan base, but they sell.

It’s interesting to hear that The Marvels will incorporate more of these dramatic elements into the story, as compared to the studio’s more recent releases like the lighthearted romp of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, the MCU has made it evident that they’re ready to enter their “mature era,” with heavy-hitting projects like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) bringing more tonally serious weight to the franchise.

MCU stories are at their best when their heroes’ humanity is part of the stakes and is just as integral as superhero powers and epic, climatic space battles. And given The Marvels cast’s description of women “finding their way” while working out their “flaws,” it sounds like that’s exactly what Nia DaCosta is aiming to do in her Marvel Studios debut. Hopefully, with more female-led projects in the works at the MCU, the Captain Marvel sequel can lead the charge in bringing more clever, charismatic, and powerful women to the franchise as it delves further into the mysterious “Multiverse Saga.

The Marvels lands in theaters on November 10, 2023.

