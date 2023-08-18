‘Barbie’ Star Ariana Greenblatt Joins Billion Dollar Club

After the surprising success of Barbie (2023), multiple actors finally have a billion-dollar movie on their resumes. However, one actor has joined an exclusive club of multiple billion-dollar films in different franchises.

Related: ‘Barbie’ Movie Is the New Gold Standard, Per Experts

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has become one of the most beloved films of 2023. Not only does it successfully bring the iconic doll to life, but it weaves a tale that is equally heart-wrenching and funny.

Barbie is one of the year’s most successful films, earning colossal box office numbers that put superhero movies to shame. In fact, Barbie has brought numerous stars their first billion-dollar movie ever, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell. However, this isn’t one actor’s first time past the billion-dollar threshold. And she just so happens to be the youngest person in the cast.

‘Barbie’ Brings Ariana Greenblatt Into Exclusive Billion Dollar Club

Ariana Greenblatt first debuted on the Disney Channel in Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018) alongside Jenna Ortega, Ronni Hawk, and Isaak Presley. Since then, she has starred in numerous film and television projects, including The One and Only Ivan (2020), In the Heights (2021), and The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021). She will also star as Tiny Tina in the upcoming Borderlands (2024).

Barbie is the young actor’s second film to make over $1 billion at the box office. Her first was Avengers: Infinity War (2019), where she played the younger version of Gamora when she was “adopted” by Thanos (Josh Brolin). It was a brief role, but more than enough to count as a featured member of the cast.

Related: Which is Better: “I’m Just Ken” Vs. “Peaches”

What is even more impressive is the fact that both movies are from entirely different franchises and studios. That’s an even smaller club than just having multiple billion-dollar films! She is joined in this club by Samuel L. Jackson, Orlando Bloom, Josh Gad, James Earl Jones, Michelle Rodriguez, Lupita N’yongo, and her Gamora counterpart Zoe Saldana.

At only 15 years old, Ariana Greenblatt is easily the youngest person ever to accomplish this feat. And she deserves it! Greenblatt gave excellent performances in both films, and it is clear that she is going to be an even bigger star in the future.

Do you think Ariana Greenblatt is the next big thing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!