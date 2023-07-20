Doomed ‘Borderlands’ Movie Receives Huge Update

San Diego Comic-Con offers huge updates every year, which has somewhat been halted by the WGA and SAG-AFTR strikes. Though most stars of productions have bailed out of the convention, there are still a wealth of updates being offered to fans attending and those tuning in from home. One of those updates has to do with the previously doomed Borderlands movie.

Related: What Happened to ‘Borderlands?’ Kevin Hart and Jack Black Feature Could Be Lost

Initially, we reported that Borderlands had gone off the radar completely, having wrapped filming some two years ago. However, the star-studded video game adaptation had little to no updates available.

Earlier this year, it had been reported that director Eli Roth had stepped away from the film to focus on this Thanksgiving horror movie based on a fake trailer he made for the Grindhouse horror films. In Roth’s absence, he appointed Tim Miller of Deadpool fame to take his place and handle the much-needed reshoots. However, that was earlier in the year, and little was known about the film.

The recent news was that writer Craig Mazin had dropped off the film, leaving everyone to believe this anticipated adaptation might be unceremoniously canceled. Though that was the consensus, that is no longer the case.

‘Borderlands’ Announces Summer Release Date

To go along with the spirit of huge reveals during San Diego Comic-Con weekend, the social media accounts for the Borderlands movie have come alive and announced a release date. Though we must wait until next year, the adaptation will drop on August 9, 2024.

This is huge, considering the movie boasts a massive cast that includes Kevin Hart was cast as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, Cate Blanchett as Dr. Patricia Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lillith, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, and many more. Director Eli Roth has an eclectic style that would match how wild the original video game is, so the excitement is palpable.

Borderlands follows Lillith, a mysterious woman who returns to the planet of Pandora in search of her long-lost daughter—who may have the ability to unlock unimaginable power. She forms an unlikely alliance with Roland, Claptrap, Tiny Tina, and more to stop the world from being destroyed by killer robots. bandits, and aliens.

Interestingly, this could also mean the world will finally get a trailer soon. Though a year is still a long time to wait, the film has reportedly been filming presumably since earlier this year. We imagine that Roth and company might want to garner favor with fans by giving everyone at least a teaser of what we can expect.

Considering the Borderlands film will be released next summer, the presumption can be made that it might be deemed on the summer blockbuster level. With a cast this huge, it stands to reason that is precisely what Lionsgate is thinking. We are just happy that the film is not going to be canceled.

Related: Superheroes Are Dead – Video Game Movies Are the Next Big Thing

We will certainly be one of the first to reveal the news of a teaser trailer if and when that happens. Hopefully, something will be released in the coming weeks.

Are you excited about the Borderlands movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!