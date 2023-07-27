Children Left Traumatized After Theme Park Attraction Malfunctions

A group of terrified parents looked on hopelessly after the children remained stuck on a theme Park attraction that malfunctioned, leading to Fire & Rescue showing up on the scene. The entire incident was recorded and put in TikTok.

Theme Park Incidents Worthy of News Coverage

A lot has happened this summer at various theme Parks around the country. Disney World seems to be getting a ton of attention recently, as a slew of incidents of happened at those Parks over the last few weeks. Many of these stories came from Reddit, which is the last place you would think the news would come from, but in the age of social media, that’s the place to gather information to bring it to the public’s attention. One story was about a father brutally beating his children inside EPCOT, leading to authorities being called. Another incident led to a Disney adult getting into an altercation with a minor where another Guest had to step in to de-escalate the situation. In another story, an alleged Disney Cast Member attempted to strangle a Universal Team Member, leading to multiple fathers stepping in to pull off the Disney Cast Member.

Now, another theme Park incident has occurred. This time, taking place outside of Disney – and outside of Florida.

Theme Park Accident Caught on TikTok – Playland Park Attraction Malfunctions With Children on Board

Playland Park, an amusement theme Park in Rye, New York, first opened in 1928 and is home to many attractions and experiences for families. From roller coasters to dark rides, this theme Park is the perfect place to have fun with your families and kids in the sun. But recently, an attraction experienced a terrifying accident where children remained stuck on board as they rode Music Express. During this fast-paced circular ride, you travel over hills and peaks both forwards and backward. The lift malfunctioned as children and families were on board. No news on how or why the ride malfunctioned, but the entire ordeal was caught on video that you can watch below:

As you can see from the video above, which was captured on TikTok by a user named sha_hana017, shows children and families on board the ride, with letterings indicating that some sort of ride malfunction occurred moments before the video began recording.

Toward the end of the clip, Fire & Rescue and Paramedics are on the scene to assist with minor injuries after the abrupt attraction, and the children and families exited the ride. Thankfully, according to the individual who recorded this theme Park accident, no one was seriously injured, and everyone was evacuated safely.