VIDEO: Young Boy Plummets 40 Feet From Theme Park Attraction

A shocking video shows the moment a young Guest fell 40 feet in a tragic theme park accident – and survived.

Theme park accidents are extremely rare – but they do happen. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen popular Swedish theme park Gröna Lund close its gates after its Jetline roller coaster derailed, killing one Guest and injuring at least nine.

Credit: Grona Lund

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Carowinds temporarily closed its Fury 325 coaster after an eagle-eyed Guest spotted a large crack in one of its support beams.

There have also been multiple other cases of rides derailing in recent times, such as at a local funfair, where a family was waiting to board the attraction when its front carriage skipped the track.

Now, another incident has been caught on camera – this time Amazonian Expedition at Parque Fundidora in Mexico’s Nuevo León.

A six-year-old Guest, named by his family as Cesar, was riding the Park’s zipline with an adult when the pair came to a stop. This is a common occurrence on ziplines. What isn’t common, however, is the child’s harness snapping, sending him plummeting 40 feet while onlookers scream in horror.

Fortunately, the zipline ran over a 20-foot-deep artificial pool, into which the boy fell. He’s reported to have only gained minor injuries and was rescued from the water by a brave onlooker. The boy’s brother later confirmed to Fox News that Cesar is in good health and didn’t need to attend hospital, but is “psychologically damaged” and “afraid” due to the fall.

Another relative, Mayra Hernandez, shared a post about the accident on Facebook, writing: “What a bad experience we’ve had, thank God Cesar fell well in water with a depth of more than 5 meters, the staff didn’t know what to do and didn’t know how to swim!!! Due to the poor training of the staff everything could have been worse the harness burst!!”

Nuevo León government agencies later suspended multiple attractions as authorities continued to investigate the theme park accident.

In a statement, they said: “Today Civil Protection of Nuevo León in coordination with Fundidora Park, made the preventive suspension of several attractions of the concessionary “Amazonia Park,” the previous after the situation that occurred at an attraction on the day of June 25, while the thorough investigation is carried out for determine the exact causes of the accident, review of all areas of the concession, as well as determine liability on the part of the dealership.”

Do you feel safe riding theme park attractions? Let us know in the comments.