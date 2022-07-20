Another Child Falls From Theme Park Ride, Hit By Moving Cart

Guests at a popular amusement park were stunned after an incident occurred, resulting in a young child being rushed to the hospital.

No matter what theme park you visit, whether it be a Disney Park in Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, or if it is another around the country including Universal Orlando Resort, Six Flags, Universal Studios Hollywood, Busch Gardens, Cedar Point, SeaWorld, the all-new Lost Island Theme Park, or any other, the biggest desire for every Guest is to remain safe.

However, Guests visiting a popular amusement park this past weekend were left stunned after another incident unfolded.

While visiting Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, an 8-year-old boy boarded the Super Star Ride. During the ride, he fell from the attraction and multiple reports have indicated that he was subsequently hit by a moving cart before the ride could come to a stop.

“I remember just hearing a big crash and then I saw people running onto the ride,” Kristyn Brown told WMTW. “I saw them pick up a little boy and he had a huge gash on the side of his face.”

Another Guest said there were multiple people around the attraction following the incident attempting to figure out what happened.

“Immediately after it happened, people were on that ride trying to figure out what happened. It wasn’t like they just shut it down and let it go. There had to have been at least 10 people trying to figure out what happened so they were taking proper steps to try and figure it out and ensure the kid was ok so I think it was handled the best way it could have been,” Jen Brown said.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Super Star Ride is described this way: The ride “consists of three arms radiating from a central column. At the end of each arm is a Star holding seven gondolas. When the ride begins the central column spins one way, while the Stars at the end of each arm are raised in the air and rotate the other way.”

This isn’t the first incident to occur at an amusement park recently that resulted in injuries for a young visitor, two of which ended in tragedy.

Several months ago, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson tragically fell from the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park. The teen was above the ride manual’s weight limit but was still allowed to ride. Since that point, Sampson’s family has filed a lawsuit claiming negligence and thousands of people have joined together to protest the ride, saying that the attraction should be demolished and never reopened.

Just last week, a 14-year-old girl horrifically fell from a roller coaster in Denmark and a 13-year-old boy was injured in the incident.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as the investigation unfolds.