Boy Suffers Fall, Hospitalized After Cable Snaps on Theme Park Attraction

A nine-year-old boy suffered injuries as a result of a broken part of a theme park attraction.

Whenever we visit a theme park, we want to know that we are safe and that everything is functioning as it properly should. Theme parks all across the world are strenuously tested and regulated to ensure that Guests who visit are safe and secure.

However, that doesn’t mean that accidents don’t sometimes occur.

The TreeTop Challenge Sunshine Coast, located in Queensland, Australia, is home to many exciting ropes courses amongst 10 acres of coastal rainforest. During a recent trip, however, a nine-year-old boy plummetted more than 20 feet to the ground below.

According to reports from 7 News, the boy fell and suffered injuries to his abdomen and back. He was hospitalized, but avoided serious injury and was discharged from Sunshine Coast University Hospital the next day.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. While there were reports that the children on the course were forced to finish, TreeTop Challenge says that claim isn’t true. The theme park has also launched its own internal investigation.

TreeTop Challenge’s official description of the adventure park reads:

Get Ready to Push your fears to the limit and get your adrenaline racing at the Big Pineapple on the Sunshine Coast. Our Adventure Park is suspended amongst 10 acres of stunning coastal rainforest where we take you sky-high (over 30m on our highest courses!!!) to experience stunning views from the tree canopy. Throughout your epic half-day adventure you will experience 120 exciting high ropes games while gliding along 12 ziplines spanning from 20m to 140m in length. Located at The Big Pineapple , our high ropes adventure park is unlike anything you will do on the Sunshine Coast! Featuring six unique courses which start off easy and working up to heart-pumping extreme and with totally new challenges crafted just for the Sunshine Coast our high ropes courses will appeal to the dare-devil in everyone in your group!

This isn’t the first incident to occur at a theme park recently. In the latest incident report, Walt Disney World Resort reported that a 63-year-old woman fell attempting to climb off her horse on Prince Charming’s Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom. She broke her hip as a result of the fall. At Universal Orlando Resort, two Guests were hospitalized after riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey for minor back pain and motion sickness. This ride is located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure right across from Universal Studios Florida.

Many other incidents have occurred at places like Six Flags, Busch Gardens, Cedar Point, and SeaWorld, but these are rare and are not part of normal operations.

