Orlando Bloom and Fans Celebrate ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 20th Anniversary

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Orlando Bloom took to social media to celebrate with fans of the series.

The Pirates of the Caribbean series is the most successful Disney live-action series ever, and it all began 20 years ago. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl introduced audiences to some of the most iconic characters in recent cinematic history, including Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbosa, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner.

While Depp’s performance as Jack Sparrow received the most acclaim and attention, Orlando Bloom could not be ignored as the film’s romantic lead. Coupled with his performance as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Bloom became a Hollywood heartthrob. Therefore, it only makes sense that the actor would celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary on social media with the fans.

Love for Orlando Bloom and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Remains Two Decades Later

In a post on Instagram, Orlando Bloom celebrated Pirates of the Caribbean‘s 20th birthday by sharing one of the first times we saw his character, Will Turner, in the movie. He captioned the image simply, writing, “Yo Ho Yo Ho 🏴‍☠️ 20 years 🏴‍☠️.”

Naturally, this brought out fans who have loved the films since they were first released two decades ago. They shared multiple GIFs of Will Turner, including his classic scenes imitating Jack Sparrow and their scene breathing underwater in the boat. One user, bloodredvelvet, even admitted to seeing the film 170 times and even owning a pinball machine based on the movie. She ended her comment with, “A Pirate’s Life For Me, Always and Forever.”

However, the most significant thing this post attracted was people sharing their thirst for Orlando Bloom. User avaromari admitted to having a crush on Bloom for 20 years, prompting dozens of people to agree. One even admitted, “Literally, and I haven’t even been alive for 20 years.”

Although The Curse of the Black Pearl is a massive landmark film for its cast and Walt Disney Pictures, there wasn’t much fanfare from anyone. Geoffrey Rush and Keira Knightley notably lack social media presence and haven’t posted anything online since 2010. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s relationship with Disney is currently strenuous, to say the least.

Either way, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is arguably the most iconic live-action film in Disney history and should be celebrated for the joy it has brought millions of people since.

