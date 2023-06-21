It seems like there’ll be new Lord of the Rings movies coming out soon!

In 1954, the highly acclaimed high-fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings” by JRR Tolkien made its debut, following the success of his earlier (and more accessible) children’s story, “The Hobbit,” which was published in 1937. Since the introduction of Tolkien and his captivating realm of Middle-earth, the passion for his works has grown to an almost immeasurable extent.

The Tolkien fanbase encompasses a diverse range of individuals, including notable figures such as comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert, who openly embraces his inner nerd, as well as young children, adults, and scholars specializing in Tolkien’s works. The influence of Tolkien continues to expand year after year, captivating new fans who discover his earlier writings and, notably, the film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit helmed by New Zealand director Peter Jackson.

The 0riginal Lord of the Rings movies

The Lord of the Rings movies, featuring an ensemble cast, bring to life the epic tale penned by Tolkien. The story revolves around Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his loyal companion Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin). Tasked with the dangerous quest to destroy Sauron’s One Ring on Mount Doom, they embark on a perilous journey with the legendary Fellowship of the Ring. The Fellowship consists of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), a skilled ranger and heir to the throne of Gondor; Gandalf the Grey/Gandalf the White (Ian McKellen), a wise and powerful wizard; Legolas Greenleaf (Orlando Bloom), an elven archer; Gimli son of Glóin (John Rhys-Davies), a fearless dwarf warrior; Boromir (Sean Bean), a valiant warrior from Gondor; and the hobbits Meriadoc Brandybuck AKA Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Peregrin Took AKA Pippin Took (Billy Boyd). Together, they navigate the stunning landscapes of Middle-earth, facing daunting challenges and encountering fascinating characters like the ethereal elf queen Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), the mysterious Gollum (Andy Serkis), and the villainous Saruman (Christopher Lee). As the fate of Middle-earth hangs in the balance, the fellowship’s unity and courage are tested in their battle against the forces of darkness and their journey to protect all that is good.

These movies have captured the imagination of generations of fans, becoming the number one franchise that comes to mind whenever the term “fantasy” is even mentioned.

But now, it seems like it might be time to return to Middle-earth — but in a totally different way.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s new Lord of the Rings with Peter Jackson

Ever wanted to re-delve into Tolkien’s world of The Lord of the Rings with Peter Jackson’s iconic, WETA Workshop-crafted style? Well, it seems like the executives over at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) want to as well.

According to an interview with Variety, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, “co-CEOs and co-chairpeople” of the Warner Bros. Film Group have actually gone over to visit Peter Jackson in New Zealand — in order to “reestablish the studio’s connection to the franchise’s original director”.

Variety reports that the two have success fully “brokered a pact to make new Lord of the Rings films”.

What would a Lord of the Rings reboot entail?

Now, the big question here is: when these Warner Bros. execs say “new Lord of the Rings films” — do they mean a total reboot? Or are they referring to a spin-off series of movies, potentially adapting other Tolkien works or elements of the Middle-earth mythos?

It’s no secret that the (rather excessively) extended The Hobbit movies starring Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins were the subject of much controversy as well as aggressively mixed reception over the years, as well as upon release — despite the overwhelming success of the original Frodo Baggins-centered trilogy. Seeing as there is not much else available within the Tolkien canon to adapt that belongs to Warner Bros., it’s more than likely that the studio will have to acquire more rights from the Tolkien Estate to make another viable movie.

Currently, the biggest contender for a new Tolkien film (and even trilogy), is the story of “The Silmarillion” (1997), which follows the epic history of Middle-earth from the First Age all the way up to the Third Age (when The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings take place), touching on the divine origins of the land, exploring the fates of heroic figures like Beren and Lúthien, and how the world was shaped by great past events.

Could there be a way for this to connect to Amazon Prime Video’s much-maligned and controversial The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, also made in conjunction with New Line Cinema? Looks like fans of the franchise have to wait to find out.

Would you watch a The Lord of the Rings reboot or spin-off movie? Do you think it’s a good idea to revive the franchise? Share your thoughts in the comments below!