The upcoming part of the ever-expanding Tolkien screen-universe has been hit with an unexpected, heavy blow.

The Lord of the Rings series has always had a unique relationship with horses. From JRR Tolkien’s original books, world, and mythos, to Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film series — the world of Middle-earth has had its fair share of legendary horses and riders, both in fiction and in real life. Many might remember Aragorn actor Viggo Mortensen’s intense bond with his production horses, Uraeus and Kenny, who played Brego and Hasufel respectively on set, causing him to actually purchase the horses for his own once production on the Lord of the Rings trilogy wrapped. Unfortunately, not all riders and their horses come out of the other side of film production unscathed however, as a recent incident has shaken up the cast and crew of the Rings of Power Tolkien spin-off series.

What is the new Lord of the Rings spin-off about?

Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, in collaboration with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, Harper Collins, and New Line Cinema (the studio where Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies originated), the new Amazon series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022) began airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video last September 2. Amazon clearly spared no expense with the most expensive series ever created at 1 billion US dollars — perhaps a natural conclusion as Jeff Bezos is a reported Tolkien fan himself.

Ultimately, Season One of The Rings of Power concluded with somewhat lukewarm reception, largely due to the fact that the series did not stay true to JRR Tolkien’s intention and worldbuilding — consequently upsetting a large portion of the existing Tolkien fanbase. In an effort to curb the upset, producers promised that Season Two would be markedly different and pay closer homage to Tolkien’s legendarium.

Season One of The Rings of Power focused on several branching plotlines, most prominent of which belonged to Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), as a much younger elf before Cate Blanchett’s portrayal in The Lord of the Rings. Well-known characters like Elrond (Robert Aramayo), originally portrayed by Hugo Weaving. Notably, (spoilers!) the human Halbrand played by Charlie Vickers turns out to be Sauron. The series also follows the exploits of Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith), Nor/Elanor Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry). Daniel Weyman also plays the stranger, a member of the Istari (wizards) who falls to Middle-earth in a meteor.

The heart attack on set, and the aftermath

Recently, news broke about the recent filming of Rings of Power Season Two, with Tolkien fan source Fellowship of Fans sharing the unfortunate news via Mail Online that a production horse on the set of the Amazon series suffered from a fatal heart attack while charging in a herd of 100 while rehearsing a battle scene:

🚨BREAKING: Cast of LOTR spin-off are left in tears as horse suffers a heart attack during filming of a 100-strong charge scene for #TheRingsOfPower season 2 in Berkshire. The horse was one of 100 charging towards a camera while rehearsing a battle scene. Via @MailOnline

The shocking death of the horse on set has caused several big ripples — the least of which are the tears of the “heartbroken” cast.

As Fellowship of Fans expanded, everyone was still “feeling raw from the incident”, and that production was “immediately suspended”, with some staff sent home:

Sources say that employees were still feeling raw from the incident.’It was absolutely heartbreaking. It came out of nowhere. One minute the horses were all charging down the field towards the camera and the next minute there was one on the ground” Filming was immediately suspended on the Amazon Prime Video series and some staff sent home, although production had resumed by the end of last week.

Continuing, the account brought up the fact that this horse’s death by cardiac arrest will no doubt “reignite the debate” on the appropriateness of animals being “used to make entertainment”, citing an incident where Warner Bros. was accused of causing several farm animals to die from being on The Hobbit (2012) set:

The death will reignite the debate over whether animals should be used to make entertainment. In 2012, handlers who worked on the set of The Hobbit accused studio Warner Bros of allowing three horses, six goats and six sheep to die unnecessarily as they were kept in a farm filled with steep banks, sinkholes and other ‘death traps’.

Just as suspected, it wasn’t long until the animal welfare group notorious for speaking up about these things, as The Guardian shares that PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) openly condemned Amazon and the Rings of Power production. As a result of the imminent backlash, Amazon released a statement via Deadline, citing that the incident occurred while the horse in question was “being exercised prior to rehearsals” and not during filming, insisting that professionals were present at the time:

🚨AMAZON STATEMENT: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died on 21st March,” Amazon Studios spokesperson said. “The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals. Via@DEADLINE The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. The independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of cardiac failure.”

This is not the end of the story, however — as the incident appeared odd to many — with the horses being provided by a reputable and well-known horse supplying company, The Devil’s Horsemen. This group have allegedly provided Hollywood many of its horses, with Wonder Woman, Justice League, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Game Of Thrones being in the company’s list of illustrious clients, and this is the “first known horse fatality” in all 50 years of the company’s operation:

According to sources, more than 30 horses were being used on the show that day, supplied by The Devil’s Horsemen, which has worked for such TV series and movies as Wonder Woman, Justice League, Transformers: The Last Knight, Game Of Thrones This is the first known horse fatality in the 50-year history of the company

Many have even taking to calling this a cover-up, accusing Amazon of lying, leading to something feeling “off” in this situation about the trainer being in costume — during the alleged pre-rehearsal “exercise”. One example is @EnglishLady15, who cites that having staff like trainers “in costume” is hard to believe as it’s really only stunt doubles that would need to dress up:

Something off here. They say that the horse collapsed during morning exercise. Why were the cast and crew there for “exercise” and a trainer in costume? Stunt doubles are in costume. Trainers aren’t. Wouldn’t be the first time Amazon lied.

It’s definitely certain that this horse passed away from the sequence of events that led to its cardiac arrest — but who are the true villains in this story? How can we determine if Amazon is telling the truth? Perhaps we will just have to wait for more information to surface — straight from the horse’s mouth, as it were.

