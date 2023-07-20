Marvel Confirms Carol Danvers’ New Ally and…Possible Love Interest?

As the release of The Marvels (2023) inches closer, new details are coming to light about what we can expect to see in the eagerly-awaited Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, including the addition of an interesting new ally for Carol Danvers and her team of high-flying heroes.

The premiere date for The Marvels is right around the corner, and with it, new information about what MCU fans can expect from the next installment in the Captain Marvel franchise. Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), the comic book sequel will also see WandaVision alum Teyonah Parris reprising her role as Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon) and Ms. Marvel breakout star Iman Vellani putting on the superhero suit once more to play Jersey teen Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel).

After each of their powers become mysteriously intertwined, the trio will have to team-up in order to get to the bottom of things, all while facing off against a dangerous new adversary: Zawe Ashton’s Kree General, Dar-Benn.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

One of the more mysterious additions to the franchise is a yet-unconfirmed character played by South Korean actor Park Seo-joon. Many theories have run rampant about the true identity of his MCU character, with leaked McDonald’s toys seemingly confirming fans’ suspicions that Seo-joon’s character is Prince Yan, who was introduced in a 2014 comic book run, Captain Marvel Vol. 8 #9.

In it, Yan is described as the prince of Aldana, a planet where men can’t pick whom they will marry and everyone speaks in rhymes. After agreeing to replace the mutant Lila Cheney as Yan’s bride, Carol nearly ends up married to the young prince, though Carol eventually gets permission to flee after Yan’s companion Tica steps in and the two exchange vows.

While it’s uncertain whether or not Seo-joon’s mysterious MCU character truly is Yan from the comics, The Marvels’ producer, Mary Livanos, might’ve just majorly hinted that this arc will indeed be adapted in the upcoming sequel.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the producer, while not giving too much away, confirmed that Seo-joon plays an “ally to Carol” in the story. Though vague, this could indicate an interesting role for the character in the film, who’s also rumored to be involved in a musical number. If either of these things are true, it sounds like The Marvels might be one of the MCU’s funniest, campiest movies to date.

For now, Carol, Monica, and Kamala’s mission remains shrouded in mystery, but they might accidentally end up abolishing Aldana’s rule about men and their choice of wives if Yan truly is the “ally” Livanos says he is. There’s sure to be some bigger fish to fry along the way, but this could be a much-needed bit of comic relief in the otherwise action-packed film.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10, 2023.

Are you excited to catch The Marvels in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.