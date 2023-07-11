Guests Beg for Bob Iger To Fix “Outrageous” Disney Park

Fans are calling attention to one Disney Park’s quick and cheap fixes – going so far as to ask Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger to intervene.

Since 1955, Disney has opened multiple theme parks across the globe. From Disneyland in Anaheim, California, all the way to Tokyo Disney Resort, the company is known for its premium, immersive, magical experiences, as well as the warm customer service of its Cast Members.

The problem with having such a high-standard reputation, however, is that Disney fans are quick to notice when something is not up to par. With the dawn of Twitter, they also have a space to voice their complaints – something the Disney community is definitely not afraid to do.

That was the case earlier this week when fans pointed out an issue at Disneyland Paris. Update account DLP Report shared a picture of a makeshift “closed” sign at the Resort’s Disneyland Park. Made of cardboard and emblazoned with “close” (not “closed”), this was placed in the handle of a store on Main Street, U.S.A. to prevent Guests from entering.

With Disneyland Paris recently unveiling its new Annual Pass program (which goes up to €699, or $770, each), fans were quick to highlight Disneyland Paris’ habit of cheap fixes in the Park versus the high costs for Guests.

“Absolutely outrageous,” wrote EyeOnDisney. “@RobertIger really should see what’s happening at Disneyland Paris…”

GeekyCraftz pointed out: “They have signs they could put out though? This is weird…”

Meanwhile, DaenerysGiah found it shocking that “hey want ppl to pay 700 bucks for this.”

This isn’t the first time Guests have attacked Disneyland Paris for looking cheap. Recently, the new Pixar meet-and-greet area at Walt Disney Studios Park was blasted for being “ugly” and “cheap,” while the same Park’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Iron Man (2008) and Captain Marvel (2019) overlay has been criticized repeatedly for its lack of detailing and effects – to the extent that rumors suggest it may shut for an entire refurb just a year after its opening.

Bob Iger has visited Disneyland Paris repeatedly and openly in recent months. With Disneyland Paris in the middle of a major refurb, fingers crossed that these kinds of unmagical details are a thing of the past.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? Let us know how you think it compares to other Disney Parks in the comments!