Disney Park Unsafe to Visit, Guests Say

Civil Unrest in France

Nights of protest broke out across several cities in France following the police killing of an unarmed 17-year-old. The killing of Nahel Merzou, a French-born boy of South African descent, was captured on video. The boy was shot after driving away from a police traffic check in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. He was too young for a license in France.

Disneyland Paris Responds

Disneyland Park (Paris), Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village closed early during the first night of unrest to allow Disney Cast Members to get home safely. But the former EuroDisney has otherwise operated normally during the protests. The European Disney Park has dealt with its own active demonstrations in recent months as Disney Cast Members strike for better working conditions.

Still, some would-be Guests feel uncomfortable traveling to Disneyland Paris Resort.

“Be careful,” Reddit user u/anna_faure warned. “There are hords of crazy people running, shouting, screaming all around. Obviously, usage of fireworks is out of hand. Wherever you go, your money is in danger. Also, be extremely cautious of people wearing masks.”

Twitter users like @scottishlass84 also questioned the safety of the Disney Parks:

Is it safe at Disneyland Paris now?

Still, others said their visits were largely unaffected.

“I’m a Brit on holiday in Central Paris, only a 10 minute drive from Nanterre and apart from seeing the odd smashed bus shelter or graffiti, it’s perfectly pleasant and hasn’t been a thought during our 2 days here,” u/205Style said. “We drove into Paris on Friday night without a hitch. In short, you wouldn’t really know anything’s been going on.”

