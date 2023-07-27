Dwayne Johnson in Talks to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe, Report Says

Actor Dwayne Johnson could be making a major jump from the DC Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to reports.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has become an icon in Hollywood, and it’s no surprise that he is coveted for many major roles among blockbusters across the industry. Johnson started his acting career as the Scorpion King in Universal Pictures’ The Mummy Returns (2001) alongside Brendan Fraser. After a successful stint, the former WWE champion made his way into acting full-time and has gone on to play roles in many popular films and franchises, including the Fast & Furious franchise, Disney’s Moana (2016), and the Jumanji franchise, in which he starred alongside good friend Kevin Hart.

Of course, one of Johnson’s most recent endeavors did not necessarily go as planned.

Johnson was said to be growing into an Executive Role at Warner Bros.’ DC Studios. Johnson played the title role in Black Adam (2022), but the movie was a major bust at the box office. As James Gunn took over the DC Universe, many changes began to take place. Henry Cavill, who made a cameo at the end of Johnson’s Black Adam film as Superman, was cut by Gunn and Dwayne Johnson was subsequently told that his story would not be revisited for quite some time.

Even when Johnson was deeply involved with DC Studios when he was filming Black Adam, he was complimentary of Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Kevin Feige had built.

“Do I think we’re going to take any kind of bite out of Marvel? That answer is unequivocally no,” he said in a previous interview. “What they’ve done is incredible, what Kevin Feige has done is incredible. I love those guys, they’re all my friends, and they are largely responsible for the economic drive of our business for almost two decades. So we don’t want to be Marvel, we want to be DC and how we do things. That’s what I want. I don’t want to take a bite of that apple, I want to grab a new apple and I want to create from there.”

Now that Dwayne Johnson is out of DC, at least for the time being, multiple reports have come forward sharing that he could jump ship and make a big splash in the MCU. Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been at its strongest over the last several months– though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) both performed well at the box office– and it has led many fans to wonder what might be next.

A big splash from Dwayne Johnson could be exactly what Disney needs to get the MCU trending in the right direction, especially after the reported disaster that Marvel’s Secret Invasion has been on Disney+.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what comes of these reports. Fans can see Dwayne Johnson in an all-new Netflix movie, titled Red One (2023), this holiday season, in which he stars alongside MCU heavyweight Chris Evans. The Rock is also confirmed to reprise his role as Maui in a live-action version of Moana, but production has been halted currently as the ongoing strikes in Hollywood continue to take place.

