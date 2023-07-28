Disney World Deemed “Disturbing,” “Death Camp”

The Most Magical Place on Earth, the House of Mouse, Central Florida’s Theme Park giant… There are many names for Walt Disney’s second Disney Resort. With four major Theme Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two Water Parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach), the Disney Springs shopping & dining district, and dozens of Resort hotels, there’s endless fun at Walt Disney World Resort!

Everyone aged 1 to 100 can enjoy the Disney Parks, from toddlers to full-blown “Disney Adults.” But lately, Walt Disney World Resort has struggled to please its demographics. The Theme Parks saw record-low crowds over the July 4 holiday weekend and have hardly recovered. Some blame The Walt Disney Company’s battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Others blame an unseasonably hot summer or a post-pandemic travel lull.

But one group of Guests believes travelers are finally seeing Walt Disney World Resort for what it is: straight misery. On Reddit this week, u/jas72013 started a conversation about the Central Florida Disney Parks being “boring” and a “waste of money.”

“I was done with it in about an hour,” u/copper678 agreed. “We went with two friends who surprised us with the fact that they are huge Disney adults. So they were really excited to show us around but wowza! There were so many couples fighting… kids having meltdowns, people pushing for lines, long wait times for food and for the rides which all ended up being pretty short.”

“Our friends asked if we wanted to stay for the parade and fire works… we googled the nearest restaurant and left them there at 4PM,” they continued. “We all met back up in the morning happy with our decisions. My husband and I giggled all night at the hotel. We spent $500 on two 1 day tickets and we would have happily left before lunch if it didn’t feel so rude.”

“I think it’s the opposite of boring,” said u/Big_Razzmatazz_9251. “In a bad way. It’s overstimulating.”

One Guest likened it to some of the most horrific places on earth.

“Super boring. And sad,” u/JadeGrapes wrote. “It’s made for people who’s fetish is waiting in line, followed by thousands of gift stores… The employees call it a [portmanteau] of Mouse and the name of a death-camp; Mousewitchz… A disturbing number of the employees and staff are homeless and live in their cars. The princess trying to make your day magical, might have legit slept in her car.”

(Though working conditions at Walt Disney World Resort aren’t stellar, we can’t confirm that any Disney Cast Members refer to their employer as “Mousewitchz.”)

“The cost of the ‘magic’ comes at the expense of poor treatment of the people that make their Park run,” u/coralinejonessss agreed. “It’s a greedy company that somehow people have romanticized and turned into their entire personality. It’s not fun to be there.”

Would you revisit Walt Disney World Resortgain? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.