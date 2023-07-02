In the age of international awareness and cultural respect, a group called Disney out in an effort to stop a new series from reaching the air, citing the glorification of a “genocidal killer.”

A Major Cultural Group Called Disney Out

The show in question is the forthcoming Disney Atatürk Series. It’s a historical piece slated for release on October 29, coinciding with the centennial anniversary of the Republic of Turkey. After seeing the trailer, a prominent Armenian-American committee (ANCA), called Disney out for its glorification of “a dictator and genocide killer.”

Controversial Opinions in Different Cultures

On the other side of the coin, Turkish media called the group calling Disney out as a “reactionary” move. Censorship in Disney is common, but it doesn’t appear to reach this particular show.

The ANCA went on to claim that “Half of Turkish Twitter is desperately denying Atatürk was a genocidal killer. The other half is joyfully celebrating that Atatürk was a genocidal killer.”

Either way, it’s problematic since, without the full show, it’s difficult to know where it lands between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation. The claims that Emma Watson is reportedly cast in the film are even more alarming.

Group Calls Out Disney for Glorifying Genocide

The Armenian genocide refers to the systematic massacre that took place between 1915 and 1923, committed by the Ottoman Empire. It occurred both after and during WWI. Effective 2023, 34 countries officially recognize the genocide. Amongst those who acknowledge the genocide are the United States, Germany, France, Brazil, and Canada.

Turkey and Azerbaijan Deny the Genocide

According to the official statement of the Republic of Türkiye, the idea of the documentary infuses ” history with myth, Armenian Americans vilify the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish Americans, and ethnic Turks worldwide.”

This means that a wholly separate group called Disney out for claiming that there was genocide at all. But it’s not just television that’s at stake. Ongoing diplomacy between Armenia and Turkey potentiates friction between the countries and their international diasporas.

Determining Truth in Media

The trailer for the piece came out in late 2022, but it’s since accrued a lot of interest. The result? An official group called Disney out for some serious claims about cultural appropriation. Then another group blamed the company for misrepresenting facts regarding the Ataturk phenomenon.

Without viewing the entirety of the show, it’s impossible to determine the veracity of either claim. Despite growing calls for change, Disney has made no indication of stopping the show. The trouble is that to see the piece and determine the truth requires its release, which remains scheduled for October 2023.

What do you think about the top of the Armenian genocide? Should Disney run the show? Let us know in the comments, and be part of the conversation.