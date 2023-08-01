Child Kidnapped Near Disney World, AMBER Alert Sent to Guests

If you are in the Orlando area, visiting Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, the majority of Guests are expecting to enjoy world-class thrills and theming. Unfortunately, just around the area, an AMBER Alert has just been issued.

Just under an hour from Walt Disney World Resort in Daytona Beach, Volusia County, a 14-year-old has gone missing.

The AMBER Alert reads, “A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Barbora Zdanska. Last seen in the area of the 100th block of Bovnton Boulevard in Davtona Beach. Florida. Who was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts. She may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan, FL tag number C28613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a Universitv of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window. #FLAMBER.” Guests staying in the Walt Disney World area have been alerted via AMBER Alert.

If you have seen Barbora, or a car that matches the description, please contact 369-671-5100, or 911.

Kidnappings and missing persons in Disney World

Unfortunately, we have seen people go missing in the Disney World area in the past. Previously, we reported a 65-year-old Disney World Cast Member was found dead after being reported missing.

On April 28, 2023, 65-year-old Walt Disney World Cast Member Constance Lynn Campbell was reported missing after she did not show up to work at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Campbell had last been seen leaving her home in a blue 2019 Honda Civic with a Disney World 50th Anniversary specialty license plate.

Parents have also reported having lost their kids. In the past, “a Redditor named mwisonsin on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page shared their traumatic and gut-wrenching story of losing their children after a fireworks show at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. According to the Redditor, their daughters, aged 10 and 5 at the time of the incident, decided to step forward in front of a couple watching the fireworks show at Magic Kingdom to get a better view o the experience. After the show ended, everyone began to scatter as they made their way either out of the Disney Resort Park or back toward rides. It was at this moment that the children were just “gone.” The individual and their wife began to panic frantically as they attempted to locate their missing children.” Read more here.

Getting lost at Disney World is something many parents have had to deal with when it comes to children. If you are at Walt Disney World Resort with your family, one of the most terrifying things to happen is for someone to get lost, especially a young one without a phone. Of course, losing a child in any public space is terrifying, but doing so at Disney World means you lost them in a sea of thousands, which can be a very stress-filled situation. Luckily, Disney World is an incredibly safe space, and Cast Members are trained to look out for Guests of all ages who may need assistance. Read another story here.

Inside the Magic sends our thoughts to the families affected by this missing persons AMBER alert.