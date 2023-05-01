Missing Disney World Cast Member Found Dead, Family Confirms

After being reported missing on Friday, a 65-year-old Disney World Cast Member was found dead. Police are still investigating the incident.

On April 28, 2023, 65-year-old Walt Disney World Cast Member Constance Lynn Campbell was reported missing after she did not show up to work at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Campbell was last seen leaving her home in a blue 2019 Honda Civic with a Disney World 50th Anniversary specialty license plate.

Authorities believe that she may have traveled to a Rodeway Inn in Kissimmee, FL, which is a well-known location for suspicious or criminal activity.

The story quickly became national news, with multiple people sharing images regarding Constance Lynn Campbell’s personal information and ways to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Unfortunately, the efforts did not result in the desired outcome.

Constance Lynn Campbell Found Dead

Related: Woman Takes Advantage of Sea World Helicopter Accident

On April 29, 2023, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they had found Constance Lynn Campbell but never confirmed her state. However, multiple friends and fellow Cast Members confirmed that Campbell had been found deceased in a hotel room in Osceola County.

This led to much speculation regarding the investigation, with multiple people asking for sources. This was confirmed when Campbell’s niece commented on the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office FaceBook post, representing her family:

Related: DeSantis-Controlled Board Countersues Walt Disney World

“I am Connie’s niece, posting on behalf of her family. The family appreciates everyone’s concern and condolences, and asks that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this extremely difficult time. At this time, the family will not be sharing any details about Connie’s death. Thank you.”

Multiple people offered condolences to the family, including Cast Members who wanted to make a tribute in honor of Campbell. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the situation.

No details regarding a memorial or celebration of life have been given at this time. Be sure to check back for any updates.