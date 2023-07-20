“Funny” ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Star, Brie Larson, Gives Update on Fellow Cast

Sometimes, getting your co-workers to like you takes a little bribery and sweet talk. But MCU actress Brie Larson might’ve just taken it to the next level when attempting to bond with her The Marvels (2023) co-stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani on set.

We’re mere months away from the release of the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), which will see Brie Larson stepping back into the superhero suit for a new adventure of cosmic proportions. This time, she’ll be joined by WandaVision veteran Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon), and the breakout star of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, who plays Avengers fangirl Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel).

While plot details are being kept under wraps, there’s been a lot of speculation about what MCU fans can expect from The Marvels, including a rumored musical number, a not-so-legitimate wedding, kittens, and a whole lot more. But we do know that Zawe Ashton’s Kree General Dar-Benn will serve as the story’s primary antagonist and that Carol, Monica, and Kamala will have to team up to bring her down—all while working to solve the mystery of their strangely interconnected powers.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

Given that The Marvels marks the first time this trio has joined forces onscreen, Larson, who’s had the longest MCU career out of the three, made it a personal goal to get to know Parris and Vellani outside of production. And her methods seem both fun and tasty.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive spread for her upcoming Marvel Studios collaboration, the Captain Marvel actor shared her unconventional strategy for getting to know her co-stars and crew members on a more personal level, attributing her success to two things: pizza and Uno.

While chatting with the publication, Larson highlighted The Marvels’ lighthearted humor and general silliness, something she attributed to “laugh[ing] a lot” with her co-stars. When explaining how the comic book sequel distinguishes itself from previous MCU installations, the actress said, “It doesn’t have to be intense and heavy,” adding, “There’s a lot of humor. I think this movie’s very funny, and we laughed a lot while making it.”

The article confirmed that in between takes, Larson, Parris, and Vellani would bond over card games like Uno, with Larson even making pizzas in her trailer at one point, wandering around the set each day to make personal deliveries to crew members. While it’s not exactly clear how Larson managed to whip out pizzas in her trailer, of all places, they must have been good enough to have her co-stars placing repeat orders during production.

And thankfully, her efforts didn’t go to waste, with the central trio appearing more than happy to share the spotlight in the upcoming film. It’s difficult to imagine this cast not getting along, considering their shared Marvel backgrounds, but still, Larson’s pizzas surely helped them to bond behind the scenes. Their connection will hopefully translate to the film, where Kamala, Monica, and Carol will have to set aside their differences in order to face off against Dar-Benn and her allies.

For now, we’ll have to wait a few more months for this sci-fi extravaganza to hit the big screen, where there will undoubtedly be some jaw-dropping surprises in store as the MCU continues to set up its Multiverse Saga. And with Larson, Vellani, and Parris sharing many giggles along the way, The Marvels could prove to be one of the superhero franchise’s funniest installments to date.

The Marvels flies into theaters on November 10, 2023.

Are you excited to see this superpowered trio in action when The Marvels hits theaters this fall? Let us know in the comments below.