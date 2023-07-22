As Marvel Kills off Fan-Favorite Character, Actor Admits He “Doesn’t Have a Future” With Franchise

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 1 of Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has brought about several shocking revelations, including major character deaths, global conspiracies, and the whereabouts of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Considering the show is already shaping up to have some significant implications for the future of the MCU, it seems like one guest star, who’s been a recurring fan-favorite since the Infinity Saga, is admitting defeat when it comes to his grim future in the franchise moving forward.

After making a cameo in the premiere episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, it looks like it might be the end of the road for Martin Freeman’s ex-CIA Agent, Everett Ross. During the opening scene, it was revealed that Ross was secretly a shape-shifting Skrull, leading fans to wonder just how long he’d been double-crossing his human alter-ego’s trusted allies.

His death was only the first of many in the new series, including Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill in Episode 1 and Emilia Clarke’s G’iah in Episode 3, though the latter was confirmed to have survived thanks to her dubiously-acquired Super-Skrull powers. With the Skrulls’ invasion of Earth making it difficult to trust anyone, top government officials like James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) included, it’s hard to tell who’s alive and who’s actually gone for good.

Although it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Everett Ross is dead, Freeman seems to be playing out the worst-case scenario regarding his future with Marvel. Speaking with Collider in a recent interview, the actor, who’s been a staple of the franchise since Captain America: Civil War (2016), addressed his presence in the Multiverse Saga moving forward, stating that he “never thinks [he has] a future in the MCU.”

Freeman explained that because he’s “not one of the A-team” characters in the franchise, he doesn’t get his hopes up for a call from Marvel Studios asking him to return, despite making appearances in Black Panther (2018), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and now, Secret Invasion:

I never think I’ve got a future in the MCU. I always assume I haven’t, which is the safest M.O. I think it’s the safest thing, given that I’m not one of the A-team in the MCU. I’m definitely on the subs bench. I’m a good little substitute. I can come on when needed, for about five minutes at the end of the game. I’m not assuming anything, that I have a future in the MCU. But whenever it happens, it’s a lovely bonus.

Considering his newly-unveiled history with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, it seems like Freeman’s MCU future might be a bit more than the “lovely bonus” he says it is. The actor is likely playing coy about his involvement in upcoming Marvel installments, with a possible return in Thunderbolts (2024) seeming like his best bet. But who knows? Maybe Freeman truly is in the dark about his future as Everett Ross—given his non-Skrull form is still alive somewhere.

We’ve seen Skrulls murder human hosts for their identities, but we’ve also seen the lengthy process in which the shape-shifting aliens can transform into human targets while still keeping them alive. In fact, this is shown in Episode 1 when a Skrull named Brogan transforms into a human and then proceeds to take his memories. Though it’s been shown less overtly before, this clearly confirms that Skrulls can fully take over a human identity while explaining how the humans in question don’t end up discovering their alter-ego, as they appear unconscious after the process.

However, since there’s no confirmation of that fact that Everett Ross was actually captured and switched out for a Skrull or that his memories were wiped, the character might be dead, which is a similar concern audiences have with James Rhodes, who was revealed to be an imposter early on in Secret Invasion.

For now, the mystery surrounding Everett Ross and other prominent figures being mimicked by Skrulls remains quite elusive. Only time will tell, but fans will have their answers answered soon when the Secret Invasion finale hits Disney+ on Wednesday, July 26.

Do you think Everett Ross was actually killed by Skrulls, or will he return for future MCU projects? Let us know your theories in the comments below.