Abandoned Theme Park Considered One of the Most Haunted Places in the World

An abandoned Theme Park feels like an anomaly. These places that are supposed to be fun and filled with life are entirely empty and dilapidated, often being compared to apocalyptic settings. But there’s one abandoned Park that feels creepier than all the rest.

For some reason, multiple corporations like Cedar Fair and Disney have found that it’s cheaper to leave an Amusement Park that wasn’t doing well standing instead of demolishing it. While this may be seen as a massive waste to most people, urban explorers leap at the opportunity to look at the Theme Parks of the past.

There are many famous Abandoned Theme Parks around the world, including Disney’s River Country, Nara Dreamland in Japan, Six Flags New Orleans, and Dogpatch USA in Arkansas. However, none have caught the interest of tourists quite like Taman Festival Park, which is considered to be the most haunted place in all of Indonesia.

Taman Festival in Bali May Be the Most Haunted Abandoned Theme Park

Located in the Bali region of Indonesia, Taman Festival was an over $90 million project that was supposed to bring tourists to the city of Sanur. However, the project was abandoned for unknown reasons in 2000, and it never opened its doors to the public despite being ready for Guests.

Most locals refuse to enter the Park because of a Balinese belief that evil spirits make their homes in abandoned properties. On top of this, there is an urban legend that when the financiers abandoned the Amusement Park, they also left all of the crocodiles in the crocodile pit. It’s said that they’re still in the Park to this day, ready to devour unsuspecting travelers. Because of these stories, Taman Festival is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the entire world.

Nowadays, explorers can see what happens when Mother Nature is given the chance to completely take over society. Vines and trees grow through buildings, destroying some buildings completely. Parts of the ground remain soft and squishy because the buildings and tree lines prevent sunlight from reaching the ground.

While a ghost town, Taman Festival is brought to life by brilliant graffiti art, creating a weird combination of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and a freeway underpass. That being said, it only adds to the mystery and allure of the location.

There are a few things holding people back from getting to Taman Festival. For one, it’s a big trek to get there, so it’d be wise to take an Uber or taxi. Also, there is usually a group of people at the front of the Park asking for an admission fee. While this is definitely a scam, most experienced travelers recommend just paying them, especially if you’re alone. It only totals about a dollar, anyways.

Taman Festival is a sight to behold. Not only is the combination of natural jungle growing within a Theme Park fascinating, but the spooky atmosphere makes you feel like you’re in an episode of The Last of Us (2023-present). If you want to take a look at the abandoned Park but can’t make the trip to Bali, check out the hundreds of photos over on Tripadvisor. There’s truly nothing like it.

