Latest Disneyland Scam Targets Unsuspecting Guests

The newest Disneyland scam is targeting Guests unfamiliar with Europe’s rail system. Here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland Paris has experienced a complete turnaround in recent years. The Walt Disney Company’s takeover of the former EuroDisney took Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park from barely making ends meet to becoming a dream vacation destination for families worldwide.

But as Disneyland Paris becomes more popular with foreign tourists, some not-so-magical characters see the opportunity to take advantage of naive Guests. That’s what almost happened to Reddit user u/HI808SF.

The Guest’s family took the Paris RER train to Disneyland Paris, which is actually located east of the city in Chessy, France. They unknowingly purchased the wrong train pass, and the automatic gates wouldn’t allow them to exit upon arrival at the Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy train station, located steps from the Disney Parks.

“We tried multiple times and different gates, no success,” the Guest recalled. “Then from nowhere, a nice and well dressed gent came up to us and explained we had probably bought the wrong ticket and explained to us the zones. His English was pretty good and he had a lanyard that said METRO filled with stuff.”

The man showed the family a fake but convincing transit webpage listing artificial prices for train travel to Disneyland Paris. They were uncertain but followed his lead.

“He then ushered us through with a master card that opened the fare gates,” the Guest explained. “He brought us to a random corner and said we had to pay a fee equal to the difference in fares.”

At this point, the Guest was suspicious and insisted they go to the station office to pay their fare. The man repeatedly declined and demanded ten euros from each family member. They refused, and the scammer ultimately revealed his act.

“He eventually confessed he didn’t actually work for RATP and that he was doing this ‘to help out visitors,’” the Guest wrote. “…I told him no way, to let us back on the other side. He then gave up and said ‘it’s ok’ and walked away looking for other targets.”

Always be aware of your surroundings when traveling, even if not in an unfamiliar country. Look for an employee or law enforcement officer if anything seems suspicious.

Have you fallen victim to a Disneyland scam? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.