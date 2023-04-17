Victim Scammed Out of Hundreds In Disneyland Tickets Scheme

A devastated family canceled their Disney Parks vacation after falling victim to a scammer who claimed to sell Disneyland tickets.

Reddit user u/ronatello shared their story as a warning to other hopeful Disneyland Resort visitors after losing $500. He’d hoped to surprise his daughters with a visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure during a trip to California: “I know how their faces would light up at this, and how much it would mean to them.”

“Hoping to save…any money however possible, I very stupidly went the route of looking for discount park hopper tickets to maximize the one day we could actually spend there, and have more for any memorabilia,” the user explained. “Found someone whose likely imaginary sister works for Disney, and is selling ticket’s [sic.].”

“I asked every question under the sun and after consulting wife, initiated a Zelle transfer for $400, and when advised that that was for single park tix, and parkhoppers are another $25/ea, completed that also,” they recalled. “$500 total laid out, they sent me proof of a printout and some Disney QR codes, looking official enough. Go to start loading to my app, nothing works. Texts no longer responded to and I believe they blocked my number, as calls go right to message stating a voicemail has not been set up.”

Unfortunately, one of the victim’s daughters overheard the couple discussing the surprise. “With being out those funds, I can’t make it happen for what it would cost to purchase them straight from Disney now,” the user wrote. “An expensive and disappointing lesson to learn, and now with a let-down family and I can’t do anything about it. Just goes to show there is no way to be all the way sure about person to person transactions and to not leave anything to chance the way I did.”

Only book Disney Parks vacations directly through The Walt Disney Company or authorized third-party sellers. Do not trust any individual that promises discounted Walt Disney World or Disneyland tickets.

