Guillermo del Toro is one of the decade’s most prolific directors. With the success of his Pinocchio adaptation outshining Disney’s remake of their original version, it seems like some competition is happening between the two film giants. However, recent evidence of a major Disney blunder has come to light, proving the strength of del Toro’s creative genius.

Although Walt Disney Pictures is preparing to release a true-to-form horror adaptation of the Haunted Mansion, it’s not the version fans were supposed to see. Originally, Guillermo del Toro was tapped to direct a truly terrifying animated version that unfortunately didn’t get off the ground. However, he did end up adapting the film with another production company.

Video Proves Crimson Peak is del Toro’s Haunted Mansion

Inside the Magic has covered Guillermo del Toro’s Haunted Mansion and its ties to Crimson Peak before, but it was seen as more of an homage than an actual adaptation. However, @mr.unofficialceo makes a very interesting analysis of the film that not only strengthens its ties to the Disney Parks attraction, but proves how del Toro did it better.

On one hand, Disney made a terrible mistake in not keeping del Toro on the project, because there is probably no better director for the project apart from Tim Burton. However, would we have gotten the hauntingly beautiful R-rated version we know as Crimson Peak?

There are simply too many references and tie ins to count for Crimson Peak not to be connected to del Toro’s Haunted Mansion in some way. As described in the video above, the project is essentially buried under contracts and NDAs so deep that we might never know the truth behind what went on, but we can take comfort in knowing that at least part of the director’s vision survived.

Of all the words of tongue and pen, the saddest are “it might have been.” Although the new adaptation is shaping up to be a surprisingly scary adventure with a few notes of Beetlejuice-inspired comedy, it will definitely lack the artistic appreciation for the mansion that came with Guillermo del Toro’s beautifully dark and hauntingly beautiful gothic masterpiece.

