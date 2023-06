Despite its permanent closure last month, Splash Mountain is still operating at Disneyland Resort. Well… kind of!

TikToker @sometimescastle recently shared this video of the Splash Mountain-themed press penny machine still dispensing Briar Patch-inspired souvenirs as of June 11:

@sometimescastles The Splash Mountain pressed pennies are still at Disneyland! We thought the machine would be gone when the ride closed, but you can still find these keepsakes over in Critter Country at Pooh’s Corner. We have no idea how long they’ll be there, so if you want them, don’t miss out! #disneyparks #disneyland #disney #splashmountain #disneytips ♬ original sound – Sometimes Castles

Fans lined up for up to 90 minutes to purchase these pennies on May 30, assuming the machine would be removed alongside the ride. Walt Disney World Resort pulled its Splash Mountain pressed penny machine overnight after the ride closed in January.

It’s unknown how long the pressed penny machine will remain. But for now, fans can find it outside of Pooh’s Corner in Critter Country.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park in 2024. Tokyo Disneyland is the only Disney Park worldwide not retheming its version of the water ride.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain closed at Disneyland Park on May 30. Construction has already begun on the Princess Tiana retheme of the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort versions of the log flume attraction.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” the official Disney ride description once read. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Have you purchased Br’er-themed pressed pennies at Disneyland? Would you like the machine to stay after Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.