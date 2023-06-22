New Season of ‘You’ Promises Crime and Punishment

Fans of closure everywhere rejoice as the new season of You re-opens the can of worms that is Joe Goldberg. After leaving off with a rewarding end for the serial killer protagonist, there were plenty of threads left abandoned—some that money cannot fix.

New Season of You Comes Back to Books

Theories abound about the future of the show. Questions surrounding the people Joe is allowed to live with are the focus of the buzz. But what about the original theme? Writing. Literature. And, of course, obsession.

Chronologically, it moves from “Wuthering Heights” and Candace’s obsession to “Desperate Characters” with Beck. Next came “Don Quixote,” a book he lent to Paco that inspired a Disney film. “Crime and Punishment,” mirroring his time with Love Quinn.

Finally came “Strange Case of Dr. Jeckell and Mr. Hyde.” This represented Joe’s breaking point, where he began to take on an entirely new persona. So which book will govern the new season of You? Could it be the tale of the bird Marienne Bellamy (played by Tati Gabrielle) told of when fighting to get to her child?

Goodbye… YOU. Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of YOU in 2024. pic.twitter.com/1PIP0pRizK — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 24, 2023

Details About the New Season of You

The producers have been tight-lipped about the plotline. So far, it’s a sure thing that Joe is gone at the end of season five and that the showrunner, Sera Gamble, has hinted it to be the final season.

Much of the previous seasons have focused on the kills, upping the count to a headline-worthy ‘Eat The Rich Killer’ in the fourth season. But what about the survivors?

Among the many are Marienne and her daughter, Sherry and Cary, Dante and Joe’s son, Ellie (played by Jenna Ortega), Blythe, and Paco. And let’s not forget; there’s still no word on Joe’s mom. Each has an excellent reason to pursue the criminal mastermind that’s slaughtered so many.

It could end in freedom or cuffs. As Joe Goldberg said, “Real evil has to be dealt with, and you don’t do that by letting it live to take good people down.”

So, do you think Joe is good or evil? And what do you think about the new season of You? Share your two cents in the comments below!