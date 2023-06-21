New ‘Barbie’ Movie Promo Reveals Even More of BarbieLand

Anticipation for Barbie is building at a breakneck pace as the summer movie release season gets into full swing. Yesterday, advanced screening tickets to the film became available in select cities, and some theaters had already sold out, or come close, within the first hour they were online.

(See if tickets are still available in your city here.)

Today, on the first official day of summer, Barbie and Ken wanted to pop by to give eager fans a special treat: An all-new Barbie promo, complete with new characters to meet and new information on the wonderous place, BarbieLand.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Kick Off Summer Season With New ‘Barbie’ Movie Trailer

The promo opens with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling urging fans not to miss out on “the biggest – and pinkest – movie of the year.”

They then transition into the new promo – and give us some new information about the plot of the Barbie movie in the process.

In every other trailer, it’s been stressed that Barbie will have to go on a journey from BarbieLand into the real world – and that she’ll be in for a rude awakening when she does.

In this one, however, the opposite is true: Barbie is driving in a car – or, at one point, a speedboat – and explaining to two brunettes who are clearly not from around BarbieLand exactly how it works.

For example, when one asks, “Are we gonna get small, like doll size, or are Barbies our size?” Margot Robbie’s Barbie replies, “Yes!”

How Does BarbieLand Work?

She further explains to them: “Basically everything that men do in your world, women do in ours.” President, doctor, lawyer, you name it – those professions are traditionally held by women – er, Barbies – in BarbieLand.

You may be wondering, “Where does that leave the Kens?” If so, you’re not alone because that’s the very next question Barbie is asked – but the thing is, she doesn’t know either.

This tells us two things: One, that at some point in the movie – likely after her arrest – Barbie takes two ladies from the Real World into BarbieLand.

One of them is actress America Ferrara, who is billed as “Gloria” on the cast list, and it looks like the girl in the backseat is one of the sarcastic “don’t like Barbie anymore” teens who Barbie speaks to in one of the previous trailers.

This will add an extra layer to the dimension-hopping toy story that’s playing out in this film.

Second, this also further explains the second-fiddle vibes we’ve been getting for Ken this whole time – especially from Ryan Gosling. It appears that director Greta Gerwig has sought to turn traditional gender stereotypes on their heads in the Barbie movie, proverbially asking men, “Well, how would YOU like it?” through the lens of a Ken doll.

Barbie just gets more interesting by the day, and every new trailer that comes out serves as further evidence that the long-awaited film will be not only one of the best movies of the summer but of the year – and possibly all time.

We’ll just have to wait and see – Barbie comes out in exactly one month, on July 21.

How excited are you for Barbie? Did you manage to get tickets yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below.