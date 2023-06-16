Actress Jameela Jamil Slowly Taking Over The Walt Disney Company

The talented actress Jameela Jamil is slowly taking over The Walt Disney Company, with two major studios in her pocket and probably more to come.

The Walt Disney Company is quickly and steadily becoming the most important entertainment company worldwide. Owning Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios, in addition to Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios, it’s not hard to see why the billion-dollar company is one of the most influential creators of entertainment content, from movies to documentaries, series, tv shows, and animation — even when some branches have had to be shut down.

And British actress Jameela Jamil is slowly making her way into all of Walt Disney’s studios, with Marvel Studios already in her pocket — as she played Titania in the Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and a desire to join the Star Wars franchise, which would give the talented actress a presence in Lucasfilm as well when she is offered a role.

And with the release of the teaser trailer for Pixar’s new movie, Elio, Jamil proved that her presence in the company just keeps growing, as she will play Ambassador Questa in the new animated feature alongside America Ferrera (Olga Solis), Brad Garrett (Ambassador Grigon), and Yonas Kibreab (Elio).

The actress has voiced her excitement and gratitude for being part of the project on her social media, commenting that she’s been a longtime fan of Pixar movies and adding that she, like many of us, often feels like her career is over after finishing a project.

“Every time I finish a job I think to myself, well that’s probably it, nobody will ever hire me again, I had a good run! Time to go back to school, and then something absolutely wild like this comes along. A beyond dream come true. I don’t know how long this luck of mine will last but I remain so grateful that I get to be a part of things like this. The cast are so talented, the art is so beautiful and the story is divine,” said the actress in an Instagram post.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Pixar’s Elio below:

Jamil is one of the most vocal actresses in the entertainment industry, using her platforms and online podcast, I WEIGH, to share her experience after dealing with a years-long eating disorder, advocating for mental health, body positivity, and abortion rights every chance she gets, motivating her followers to be authentic to themselves while promoting “radical inclusivity, so that no one feels alone.”

Jameela Jamil has also starred in projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios, lending her voice to Auntie Pushpa in Disney’s Mira, Royal Detective (2020-2022) and Gandra Dee in the Ducktales reboot (2017-2021). Additionally, the British actress has starred in NBC’s The Good Place (2016-2020) as Tahani Al-Jamil and in the Peacock original movie Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (2022) as Gisela, to mention some of her notorious roles.

