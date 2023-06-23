Sin City has a new boss, and it’s not Universal, as a popular Florida theme park is gaining on the entertainment giant.

Earlier this year, Universal announced expansion plans to create new theme park experiences, bringing fun for all families to Frisco, Texas, and thrills and screams to Las Vegas, Nevada, with a year-round Horror experience.

However, the new projects, which sparked mixed reactions among fans and locals, have been put on hold, giving a popular Florida theme park the chance to gain on the entertainment giant with a bone-chilling announcement.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — which recently had to deal with a witless Guest who broke into a restricted area endangering his life — announced that the glitz, glamor, and screams from Las Vegas would arrive at the Florida theme park later this year with an all-new scare zone inspired by Sin City.

“On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a small town that is home to some of the best entertainers to ever live, along with zombies who run rampant. You better hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in,” stated Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through the Howl-O-Scream (@howloscream) Twitter account, revealing the Park’s upcoming scare zone, Sin City Zombies.

NEW SCARE ZONE REVEAL: Sin City Zombies On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a small town that is home to some of the best entertainers to ever live, along with zombies who run rampant. You better hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in. pic.twitter.com/hZk8naWWW6 — Howl-O-Scream (@howloscream) June 22, 2023

The Sin City Zombies scare zone will welcome Guests this year during Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream event, kicking off on September 8 and taking place on select nights through October 31. You can click here to learn more about Tampa Bay’s premier Halloween event.

Last year, Busch Gardens, along with other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. theme parks, offered a special upgrade for Guests who are timider when it comes to frights, which will hopefully return this year, giving more Guests a chance to experience Howl-O-Scream. However, the “No Boo Necklace” upgrade is not available for purchase yet.

Will you visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for this year’s Howl-O-Scream? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!