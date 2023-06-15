Disney World Closing Points to Multi-Park Overhaul

From Disneyland to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and even as far as Tokyo DisneySEA, the Disney Parks were designed to be constantly in motion, constantly changing, and constantly improving with each new visit. While that can certainly be said of Disneyland lately, Walt Disney World seems to be falling behind the curve. However, recent developments might have just signaled some much-needed renovations are underway.

It was recently announced that Disney’s Blizzard Beach waterpark would be closed indefinitely and that new attractions are currently being tested. That’s certainly good news for those wanting to keep cool in the famous Florida sunshine, but it might also be step one in some overdue changes to one of the most magical places on earth.

Park-Wide Changes Coming to Disney World

Walt Disney World has been under a lot of heat for the past few months. With protests and political discord happening on the outside and frequent ride closures and Guest drama happening on the inside, it feels like the place where dreams come true is turning into a living nightmare. While Disney can only do so much about activity outside their gates, they can definitely turn things around as far as the Parks are concerned.

Since Blizzard Beach is already undergoing testing phases, Disney might also be looking at doing the same thing to some of their other less-populated Parks. There have already been announcements regarding Disney’s Animal Kingdom getting a whole new land inspired by Zootopia and rumors of multimillion dollar changes coming to Hollywood Studios, how long will it be before other Parks start getting their overdue upgrades?

Closing an entire Park is an absolute rarity for Disney, so whatever is happening at Blizzard Beach is going to be big. Additionally, the new developments likely aren’t going to be contained to one Park alone. Disney World is changing, all we have to do is wait.

What big changes would you like to see happen at the Disney Parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!